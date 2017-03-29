Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- New York University sociologist Eric Klinenberg, whose well known work covers natural disasters and climate change to a best-selling book, with comedian Aziz Ansari, on relationships, will return to Northwestern University to deliver an address as part of One Book One Northwestern.

Formerly a professor at Northwestern and a Chicago native, Klinenberg, will talk about the concept of “climate proofing” our cities in the face of “a warmer, wetter, and wilder world.”

The One Book One Northwestern address will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 30, in the auditorium of the Segal Visitor’s Center, 1841 Sheridan Rd. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

Currently the director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University, Klinenberg has written on climate change for the New Yorker. His 2013 piece “Adaptation” explores the role of social infrastructure in protecting cities and communities using the Great Chicago Fire and Hurricane Sandy as case studies.

A prolific writer, he is the author of a broad range of books, including “Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago” about the 1995 heat wave that killed 739 people; “Modern Romance,” an exploration of the way we find love co-authored Ansari; and “Going Solo: The Extraordinary Rise and Surprising Appeal of Living Alone.”

This event is co-sponsored by Northwestern Institute on Complex Systems, Institute for Policy Research, and the Sociology Department.

