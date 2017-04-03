Newswise — April 3, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the release of eight new online courses designed to help organizations with the requirements of The Joint Commission’s (TJC) new Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. Co-developed with Joint Commission Resources (JCR), TJC’s publishing and education affiliate, these new courses complement other topics in the Lippincott Professional Development Collection developed collaboratively with JCR, including heart failure, stroke, compliance, and patient safety.

The leading U.S. healthcare accrediting organization, TJC launched the advanced certification in 2016 to address notable growth in the number of patients undergoing joint replacement surgery. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that more than 300,000 total hip and approximately 700,000 total knee arthroplasties are performed each year. The most commonly performed orthopedic procedure, knee replacements are projected to increase to 3.48 million by 2030, largely driven by the aging Baby Boomer population.

“Joint Commission-accredited healthcare organizations will benefit from this valuable educational resource for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification,” said Cathy Hinckley, MA, PhD, Executive Director, Global Publishing, of JJCR. “We are pleased to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer on these online courses to improve the quality and safety of orthopedic care and rehabilitation.”

The Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification focuses on transitions of care from the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities and follow up visit with the orthopedic surgeon. Organizations that achieve Advanced Certification may experience improved patient outcomes over time through performance measurement, increased patient volumes through referrals, attraction and retention of highly competent staff, and differentiation of their program from others.

“The sheer number of projected joint replacements expected over the next two decades necessitates that health care organizations equip staff with the best guidance to optimize performance and ensure highly-reliable care delivery,” said Anne Dabrow Woods, DNP, RN, CRNP, ANP-BC, AGACNP-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse, Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “Through our collaboration with JCR, Wolters Kluwer is committed to providing the best education to support TJC’s advanced certification and to providing clinical staff with the latest evidence-based practice information at the point-of-care and point-of-learning.”

Offered through Lippincott Solutions, the Lippincott Professional Development Collection is an online, evidence-based, clinical education and competency validation solution that offers continuing education for nurses and clinical staff. It consists of more than 370 clinically focused courses covering 38 subject areas, including specific programs for mandatory education, compliance and patient safety, ECG competency, and hospital-acquired conditions, as well as more specialized programs such as those supporting initiatives around heart failure and stroke. Easily integrated into other learning management systems, the collection is designed to ensure staff competence, increase clinical knowledge, optimize nursing performance, and improve patient outcomes.

To learn more, visit LippincottSolutions.com, and follow our official Twitter handle: @NurseSolutions.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.