 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

The Children’s Hospital of Michigan Appoints Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Article ID: 674766

Released: 16-May-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Children's Hospital of Michigan

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share

  • Credit: Children's Hospital of Michigan

    Charles Pelshaw, M.D.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Children's Health
KEYWORDS
  • children's hospital of Michigan, Charles Pelshaw, M.D., , Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services,
  • Pediatrics, Myelomeningocele Care Center, Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, Wayne State University School of Medicine, cerebral palsy rehabilitation,
  • Spinal Cord Injuries
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — DETROIT, MI - Tuesday, May 16, 2017 – The Children’s Hospital of Michigan - DMC has announced that Charles Pelshaw, M.D., has been appointed Chief of the Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services. Dr. Pelshaw, who most recently served as interim chief, also serves as Director of the Myelomeningocele Care Center and Medical Director of the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.  

    Dr. Pelshaw has a long history in Detroit, graduating from medical school at the Wayne State University School of Medicine and serving his residency at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. He is board certified in Pediatrics and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation with a sub certification in Pediatric Rehabilitation. 

    In his new role, Dr. Pelshaw will oversee the division, which specializes in the rehabilitation and medical management of children with cerebral palsy, brain injuries, myelomeningocele, spinal cord injuries, neuromuscular disorders and musculoskeletal conditions. The department provides evaluations and continuity of care to patients in the outpatient clinic setting including the Myelomeningocele/Spinal Cord Injury Clinic, Muscular Dystrophy Clinic, inpatient consultations, and on the inpatient rehabilitation unit.  

    ###

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!