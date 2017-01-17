Feature Channels:
Parents Struggle with When to Keep Kids Home Sick From School; Experts on Peanut Allergies Weigh In on New Guidelines; A Better Way to Test for Jaundice, and More in the Children's Health News Source
17-Jan-2017
Researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School has found a more accurate test for jaundice, finding that measuring solely for the level of unbound bilirubin rather than total serum bilirubin would more accurately determine the risk of neurotoxicity.
17-Jan-2017
13-Jan-2017
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Lalitha Sivaswamy has been appointed as Chief of the Children's Hospital of Michigan's nationally recognized Division of Pediatric Neurology effective immediately.
16-Jan-2017
Children's Hospital of Michigan
Opinions among parents differ when it comes to how sick is too sick to stay home, or the importance of sick day consequences such as parents missing work or kids missing tests.
16-Jan-2017
12-Jan-2017
University of Michigan Health System
14-Jan-2017
Newswise
18-Jan-2017
13-Jan-2017
|
13-Jan-2017
University of Vermont
13-Jan-2017
Newswise
Emotions tend to run high in hospitals, and patients or patients' loved ones can be rude to medical professionals when they perceive inadequate care.
12-Jan-2017
University of Florida
Philippe Friedlich, MD, MSEpi, MBA, has been selected as division chief of Neonatology and director of the Center for Fetal and Neonatal Medicine (CFNM) at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
12-Jan-2017
Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
Depression is very common during pregnancy, with as many as one in seven women suffering from the illness and more than a half million women impacted by postpartum depression in the U.S. alone. The disorder not only affects the mother's mood, but has also been linked to influencing the newborn's development, according to recent research. In a study published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, research from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that BDNF levels change during pregnancy, and can cause depression in the mother and low birth weight in the baby.
12-Jan-2017
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
New research analyzing the diets of people who eat pasta has concluded that pasta consumption in adults is associated with overall better diet quality when compared to adults who don't eat pasta.
12-Jan-2017
National Pasta Association
The amount of gun violence in top-grossing PG-13 movies, which can be seen by children of all ages, has continued to exceed the gun violence in the biggest box-office R-rated films, a new analysis published in the journal Pediatrics shows.
11-Jan-2017
Annenberg Public Policy Center
|
11-Jan-2017
University of Alabama at Birmingham
|
10-Jan-2017
University of Chicago Medical Center
The USC University Center of Excellence on Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD) at Children's Hospital Los Angeles was awarded $880,000 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health with funding from the California Department of Public Health and the United States Department of Agriculture.
10-Jan-2017
Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
Researchers who developed a safe and effective procedure to remove thick clogs in children's airways are now reporting similar success in adult patients. In this rare condition, called plastic bronchitis, patients develop thick, caulk-like casts that form in the branching paths of their airways.
10-Jan-2017
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Despite the mandatory addition of folic acid to enriched grain products in the United States, many women still do not consume adequate amounts of this important vitamin, according to an editorial written by Laura E. Mitchell, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health.
10-Jan-2017
9-Jan-2017
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
A new analysis of 12 long-term studies published since 2008 from across the globe finds that young people under the legal drinking age who are more exposed to alcohol marketing appear more likely to start drinking early and also to engage in binge drinking.
10-Jan-2017
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
|
Preschool-age children from low-income families are more likely to be physically active if parents increase activity and reduce sedentary behavior while wearing movement monitors (accelerometers), according to a Vanderbilt study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
10-Jan-2017
Vanderbilt University Medical Center