 

Feature Channels:

Children's Health

Add to Favorites | Subscribe | Share

Filters:

  • (Press "esc" to clear)
  • Go to advanced search

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Local - Virginia, AIDS and HIV, Allergies, Arthritis, Asthma, Autism, Autoimmune Diseases, Back to School, Behavioral Science, Bone Health, Bullying, Cancer, Cardiovascular Health, Complementary Medicine, Dermatology, Diabetes, Digestive Disorders, Drugs and Drug Abuse, Emergency Medicine, Environmental Health, Epilepsy, Exercise and Fitness,

Parents Struggle with When to Keep Kids Home Sick From School; Experts on Peanut Allergies Weigh In on New Guidelines; A Better Way to Test for Jaundice, and More in the Children's Health News Source

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Click here for the latest research and features on Children's Health.

Released:

17-Jan-2017 8:05 AM EST

Newswise

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Mental Health, Neuro
Jaundice, Bilirubin, unbound bilirubin, total serum bilirubin, preterm babies, Preterm Infants, Premature Baby, Neonate, NICU, Rutgers, Robert Wood Johnson

Rutgers Study Finds Better Way to Test for Jaundice

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School has found a more accurate test for jaundice, finding that measuring solely for the level of unbound bilirubin rather than total serum bilirubin would more accurately determine the risk of neurotoxicity.

Embargo expired:

17-Jan-2017 12:05 AM EST

Released:

13-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Mental Health, Neuro
pediatric neurology, Epilepsy, Dr. Sivaswamy, Luanne Thomas Ewald, DMC, children's hospital of Michigan, headache specialist, pediatric headache disorders, migraine therapy, Pediatric Research

DMC’s Children’s Hospital of Michigan Names Award-Winning Clinician, Teacher, Researcher as Chief of Pediatric Neurology

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
SIVASWAMY.jpg

Dr. Lalitha Sivaswamy has been appointed as Chief of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan’s nationally recognized Division of Pediatric Neurology effective immediately.

Released:

16-Jan-2017 9:00 AM EST

Children's Hospital of Michigan

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Family and Parenting, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
sick kids, staying home from school, sick day, flu

Parents Struggle with When to Keep Kids Home Sick From School

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
011617_sickkidsschool.jpg

Opinions among parents differ when it comes to how sick is too sick to stay home, or the importance of sick day consequences such as parents missing work or kids missing tests.

Embargo expired:

16-Jan-2017 12:00 AM EST

Released:

12-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST

University of Michigan Health System

Medicine

Channels:

Biotech, Blood Disorders, Bone Health, Cancer, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Children's Health, Complementary Medicine, Dermatology, Genetics, Healthcare, Immunology, Drug Resistance, Infectious Diseases, Kidney Disease, Men's Health, Mental Health, Military Health, Mindfulness, Neuro, Nursing, Nutrition, OBGYN, Oral Health, Pain, Personalized Medicine, Pharmaceuticals,

"Mysterious" Non-Protein-Coding RNAs Play Important Roles in Gene Expression, NCI-Designated Cancer Centers Endorse Updated HPV Vaccination Recommendations, and More in the Cancer News Source

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Click here to go directly to the Cancer News Source

Released:

14-Jan-2017 2:25 PM EST

Newswise

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Mental Health, Neuro

EMBARGOED

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 18-Jan-2017 4:00 PM EST

Embargo will expire:

18-Jan-2017 4:00 PM EST

Released to reporters:

13-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Medicine

Channels:

Allergies, Children's Health, Food Science
Peanut Allergy, Guidelines, Pediatrics, Infant Feeding

Allergist Betsy Jaffe MD: Intro Solids Before Peanut Foods w/ Infants; Thin Smooth PB w/ Pureed Fruit or Warm Water

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Released:

13-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

University of Vermont

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Pharmaceuticals, Public Health, Stem Cells, Transplantation, Vaccines, Women's Health, West Nile Virus, Zika Virus, Local - Virginia

Miami Doctors Publish Study of First Locally-Acquired Zika Transmission, Despite Low Profile, Zika Remains a High Concern, T Cells Join the Fight Against Zika, and More in the Zika Virus News Source

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Get the latest on Zika in the Zika Virus News Source

Released:

13-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

Newswise

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Family and Parenting, All Journal News, Healthcare, Nursing, Staff Picks
Medicine, Health, Health Car Systems, Health Professionals, Pediatrics

Being Rude to Your Child’s Doctor Could Lead to Worse Care

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Emotions tend to run high in hospitals, and patients or patients’ loved ones can be rude to medical professionals when they perceive inadequate care.

Released:

12-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

University of Florida

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Pharmaceuticals, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
fetal medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Philippe Friedlich Named Division Chief at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
Dr20Friedlich20Picture20for20report.jpg

Philippe Friedlich, MD, MSEpi, MBA, has been selected as division chief of Neonatology and director of the Center for Fetal and Neonatal Medicine (CFNM) at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Released:

12-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

Childrens Hospital Los Angeles

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Family and Parenting, Mental Health, Neuro, OBGYN, Psychology and Psychiatry, Women's Health, Local - Ohio, All Journal News
Depression, depression and women, Low Birth Weight, Low Birth Weight Infants, Mental Health, medical research studies, Medical Research, Biomarker, Biomarkers & Prevention, biomarker discovery, Exercise, Exercise and Depression, newborn development, Postpartum Depression, Postpartum, Pregnancy, Pregnancy and Childbirth, Pregnancy and Delivery

Biomarker in Pregnant Women Linked to Depression, Low Fetal Birth Weight

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Depression is very common during pregnancy, with as many as one in seven women suffering from the illness and more than a half million women impacted by postpartum depression in the U.S. alone. The disorder not only affects the mother’s mood, but has also been linked to influencing the newborn’s development, according to recent research. In a study published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, research from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that BDNF levels change during pregnancy, and can cause depression in the mother and low birth weight in the baby.

Released:

12-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Food Science, Nutrition, Obesity, Local - Colorado, Medical Meetings

New Research Concludes That Pasta Eaters Have Better Diet Quality

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

New research analyzing the diets of people who eat pasta has concluded that pasta consumption in adults is associated with overall better diet quality when compared to adults who don’t eat pasta.

Released:

12-Jan-2017 9:00 AM EST

National Pasta Association

Medicine

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Channels:

Behavioral Science, Family and Parenting, Guns and Violence, All Journal News, Arts and Entertainment, Children's Health, Media and Journalism, Featured: LifeWire, Staff Picks

Gun Violence in PG-13 Movies Continues to Climb Past R-Rated Films

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
130607_web.jpg

The amount of gun violence in top-grossing PG-13 movies, which can be seen by children of all ages, has continued to exceed the gun violence in the biggest box-office R-rated films, a new analysis published in the journal Pediatrics shows.

Released:

11-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST

Annenberg Public Policy Center

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Vaccines, U.S. Politics
Pediatrics, Vaccines, Vaccinations

Pro-Vaccine Expert Available- It's Safe, Effective and SAVES LIVES

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Released:

11-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Vaccines, Local - Illinois
Immunizations, Vaccines, Vaccine Safety, Trump

Trump Committee on Vaccine Safety a Concern, Could Threaten Kids' Health, According to Experts From @UChicagoMed

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Released:

10-Jan-2017 5:05 PM EST

University of Chicago Medical Center

Medicine

Channels:

Children's Health, Nutrition, Obesity, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
Obesity, Champions for Change - Healthy Communities Initiative, Reducing obesity

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Awarded Nearly $1 Million From Department of Health

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

The USC University Center of Excellence on Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD) at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was awarded $880,000 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health with funding from the California Department of Public Health and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Released:

10-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

Childrens Hospital Los Angeles

Medicine

Channels:

All Journal News, Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases and Disorders, Local - Pennsylvania
plastic bronchitis, Pulmonology, lymphatic intervention, pulmonary perfusion syndrome, MRI, Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia, lymphatic embolization

Innovative Imaging and Surgery Used to Treat Lymphatic Condition in Adults

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
MaxItkinheadshot.jpg

Researchers who developed a safe and effective procedure to remove thick clogs in children’s airways are now reporting similar success in adult patients. In this rare condition, called plastic bronchitis, patients develop thick, caulk-like casts that form in the branching paths of their airways.

Released:

10-Jan-2017 12:30 PM EST

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Medicine

Channels:

Addiction, Children's Health, Family and Parenting, Pharmaceuticals, Women's Health, Local - Texas, Local - Houston Metro
Folic Acid, Folic Acid Intake, Birth Defects, Spina Bifida, Anencephaly, fortified flour, UTHealth , uthealth school of public health

Daily Folic Acid Supplementation Remains Important for Prevention of Birth Defects

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Despite the mandatory addition of folic acid to enriched grain products in the United States, many women still do not consume adequate amounts of this important vitamin, according to an editorial written by Laura E. Mitchell, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health.

Embargo expired:

10-Jan-2017 11:00 AM EST

Released:

9-Jan-2017 11:00 AM EST

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Medicine

Channels:

Addiction, Alcohol and Alcoholism, Children's Health, Local - Maryland, All Journal News
Underage Drinking, Binge Drinking, Alcohol, alcohol ads

Evidence Growing of Link Between Youth Exposure to Alcohol Marketing and Youth Drinking

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

A new analysis of 12 long-term studies published since 2008 from across the globe finds that young people under the legal drinking age who are more exposed to alcohol marketing appear more likely to start drinking early and also to engage in binge drinking.

Released:

10-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Channels:

Behavioral Science, Children's Health, Exercise and Fitness, Family and Parenting, Poverty
sedentary behavior, Physical Activity, American Journal of Preventive Medicine, Shari Barkin, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, accelerometer, Mac Buchowski, Growing Right Onto Wellness (GROW) Trial, University of Minnesota, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Hu

Vanderbilt-Led Study Finds Parent’s Physical Activity Associated with Preschooler Activity in Underserved Populations

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Preschool-age children from low-income families are more likely to be physically active if parents increase activity and reduce sedentary behavior while wearing movement monitors (accelerometers), according to a Vanderbilt study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Released:

10-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST

Vanderbilt University Medical Center






Chat now!