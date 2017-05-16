Dr. Bruce McMillin, professor of computer science at Missouri University of Science and Technology and an expert in cybersecurity, is available to discuss the WannaCry cyber attacks.

McMillin serves on the governing board of the IEEE Computer Society, a membership organization dedicated to computer science and technology. As a past member of the Missouri Cybersecurity Task Force, he advised state officials on ways to help bolster and enhance preparation against cyber attacks. McMillin is also associate dean for research and external relations at Missouri S&T’s College of Engineering and Computing.

