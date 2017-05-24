Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) presented Kraig de Lanzac, M.D., president of the Louisiana Society of Anesthesiologists (LSA) with the 2017 Bertram W. Coffer, M.D., Excellence in Government Award, given in recognition of exemplary contributions to the medical specialty of anesthesiology, its practitioners and patients.

A long-time member of ASA and advocate for the specialty, Kraig de Lanzac, M.D., currently serves as president of LSA and is a director of the ASA Board of Directors. He assumed the chairmanship of the Committee on Communications earlier this year, and chairmanship of the Committee on Anesthesia Care Team last October. Dr. de Lanzac was a leading force behind much of the Safe VA Care campaign in his state, and made a critical impact on the successful effort to protect safe, physician-led anesthesia care for Veterans. In 2016, Dr. de Lanzac initiated the first LSA Ambassador Program to engage and inform physician anesthesiologists in Louisiana about advocacy efforts. He serves as a key contact to multiple lawmakers.

“With Dr. de Lanzac’s leadership, his state is consistently recognized for its leadership on advocacy,” said ASA President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. “His actions elevated the Safe VA Care issue to Louisianans and to many visitors to New Orleans last year, helping to ensure that Veterans in his community were aware of this dangerous policy proposal. With his energy and leadership, he pushed all of us to dig a little deeper, and push a little harder, a testament to his passion for advocacy and professional citizenship.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition, and know that it is more important than ever for physician anesthesiologists to be active advocates for their patients and the future of the specialty,” Dr. de Lanzac said. “There are many of my colleagues who have encouraged and supported me, and I look forward to continuing to advance our message of patient safety in Louisiana and around the country.”

The Dr. Bertram "Bert" W. Coffer Excellence in Government Award is presented in memory of one of the most active and impressive leaders of the ASA. ASA honored Dr. Coffer by making him the inaugural recipient of the ASA Excellence in Government Award, which is now named after him and his outstanding legacy. Each year, a physician anesthesiologist is recognized for his or her contributions to the specialty to advance ASA’s legislative, political and regulatory priorities.

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

