Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine pathologist Kamran Mirza, MD, PhD, FASCP, has been named to the American Society for Clinical Pathology’s prestigious “40 Under Forty” list of future leaders in the field.

The list recognizes young pathologists “for their achievements and leadership qualities that are making an impact on pathology and laboratory medicine.”

Dr. Mirza, 36, is an assistant professor of pathology, medical director of molecular pathology and director of the medical student pathology clerkship. He also is establishing a master of science in medical laboratory science program. His clinical expertise includes pathology, hematopathology and molecular pathology.

Dr. Mirza completed medical school at Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan and graduate school at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He completed a combined residency in anatomic and clinical pathology and fellowships in hematopathology, thoracic pathology and medical education (MERITS) at the University of Chicago.

Other honors Dr. Mirza has received include pathologist-in-training awards from the Society of Cardiovascular Pathology, the Society for Ultrastructural Pathology and Society for Pediatric Pathology; a Loyola Magis Star award; the 2017 Teacher of the Year Award for second-year students at Stritch School of Medicine; and a recent induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. Dr. Mirza is a fellow of the American Society for Clinical Pathology.