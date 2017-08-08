Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Named to Honor Roll by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospital’s 2017-18”

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 8, 2017) — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has been named to the “Honor Roll” in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2017-18,” earning a place among 20 U.S. hospitals to receive the designation. The medical center also had 12 medical specialties nationally ranked in the magazine’s newest hospital rankings released Tuesday.

The medical center was ranked #11 of more than 4,500 hospitals in the nation, placing it among a select group of Honor Roll hospitals.

The rankings are based on a variety of measures, including patient outcomes, patient safety, technology and reputation (based on physician surveys). Each year, U.S. News makes changes in its rankings methodology; among the changes this year is a risk adjustment based on socioeconomic status.

The 12 Cedars-Sinai Medical Center specialties ranked nationally were cancer (#47); cardiology and heart surgery (#4); diabetes and endocrinology (#18); ear, nose and throat (#26); gastroenterology and GI surgery (#4); geriatrics (#21); gynecology (#28); nephrology (#15); neurology and neurosurgery (#14); orthopedics (#10); pulmonology (#20); and urology (#12). The specialty rankings mean that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is among the top 50 hospitals in the nation in these specific areas.

Thomas M. Priselac, Cedars-Sinai president and CEO, said the medical center was honored to be recognized. “The quality of care and compassion that all of our patients receive are the result of the commitment every one of our physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals brings to work each day,” Priselac said.

