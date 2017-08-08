 
Tulane Expert Available to Comment on Impact of Climate Change

Released: 8-Aug-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Tulane University

Torbjörn Törnqvist is a geology professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Tulane University. He is an expert on climate change, including sea-level rise, and recently released a study on the seriousness of sea-level rise in Louisiana.

In June, he and a team of researchers released a subsidence map of coastal Louisiana, putting the rate at which this region is sinking at just over one third of an inch per year.

Of President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, he said, "Not meeting the Paris climate targets will all but ensure that sea-level rise will eventually flood coastal Louisiana.”

Torbjörn Törnqvist, geology professor, Tulane School of Science & Engineering, tor@tulane.edu, 504-314-2221

 

