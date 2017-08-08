Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, President of Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Completes New Jersey Healthcare Executive Leadership Academy

Newswise — Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, president of Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, recently completed a five-month course offered by the New Jersey Healthcare Executive Leadership Academy (NJHELA).

Dr. Sable was awarded a certificate of completion in Advanced Health Care Leadership from the program’s academic partner Seton Hall University by Aline Holmes, RN, MSN, DNP, sr. vice president of Clinical Affairs on behalf of Betsy Ryan, Esq., president and CEO of New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA), Larry Downs, Esq., CEO of the Medical Society of New Jersey (MSNJ) and Ward Sanders, Esq., president of the New Jersey Association of Health Plans (NJAHP).

NJHELA seeks to build collaborative leadership skills among physicians and executives from both hospitals and health insurance companies. The program is a cooperative undertaking between MSNJ, NJAHP and NJHA, with initial funding provided by The Physicians Foundation, the Fannie E. Rippel Foundation and the Institute of Medicine & Public Health of NJ. Additional consulting support was provided by The Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership.

“I was honored to represent Hackensack Meridian Health in such a forward-thinking initiative that demonstrates how cross disciplinary, cooperative leadership within various sectors can address pressing health care issues in our state,” says Dr. Sable.

Dr. Sable was one of 26 participants selected to take part in the inaugural class of NJHELA. This year’s course focused on improving care at the end-of-life, with members developing and formally presenting projects that highlighted different aspects of this important issue. Final presentations showcased how the three industries – physicians, hospitals and health insurance – could work cooperatively together to both address and improve this statewide health care issue.

Recruitment for NJHELA’s next cohort has begun, and sessions are expected to begin in January 2018. For more information, visit www.msnj.org/NJHELA.