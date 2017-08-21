Cowboys for Cancer Research Celebrates 35 Years of Supporting New Mexicans

What

Cowboys for Cancer Research will hold its 35th annual dinner, dance and silent auction fundraising event to raise money and awareness for cancer research in New Mexico. The event, sponsored by Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, will feature music by Neal McCowan and the Good Time Gang. All money raised at the event stays in New Mexico to support cancer research at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center and at New Mexico State University.

Why

Cowboys for Cancer Research is dedicated to raising money to support on-going cancer research projects at New Mexico State University and UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. It honors the memory of Alma Cohorn, wife of roper Kenneth Cohorn, who died of cancer. Learn more at http://www.c4cr.com/

Who

The event is open to the public. Open seating single tickets are $100 each. Tickets for reserved tables of 10 are $1,200. To reserve, please call 575-642-5696 or 575-642-5693. Checks, cash, and credit cards are accepted.

When

Friday, October 6, 2017 Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where

Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Blvd, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001

Interviews

Geraldine Calhoun and Denny Calhoun Co-Executive Directors, Cowboys for Cancer Research

Contact

Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at www.cancer.unm.edu.