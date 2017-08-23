New Physician Executive to Join Orlando Health

Sunil S. Desai, MD, FCCP, FAASM has been named senior vice president, Orlando Health and president, Orlando Health Medical Group.

Newswise — Orlando, FL (August 4, 2017) – Sunil S. Desai, MD, FCCP, FAASM has been named senior vice president, Orlando Health and president, Orlando Health Medical Group. Dr. Desai, who is certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine, and certified sleep medicine, is an accomplished physician and executive. In his current role as president, Christus St. Vincent’s Medical Group (CSVMG) in Santa Fe, NM, Dr. Desai’s major accomplishments include restructuring the physician group management team to a model that better supports the needs of patients and providers, and the creation of physician led-administrative dyad councils.

“Dr. Desai is an experienced and highly successful physician leader,” said David Strong, president and CEO, Orlando Health. “He brings with him a passion for patient care and immense respect for the medical profession. We look forward to having him join the Orlando Health team.”

Prior to his position at CSVMG, Dr. Desai served as chief medical officer, Presence Health/Presence Medical Group in Chicago, IL where he developed and implemented a quality plan for the medical group. He also served as medical director, Presence Telehealth Center, delivering remote clinical services including TeleICU, Telestroke, Telesitter, and Telepharmacy.

Dr. Desai earned his bachelor of medicine and surgery degrees at Karnataka University in India, completed a residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University in Detroit, and a fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He will join Orlando Health in early September.

Orlando Health is a $2.8 billion not-for-profit health care organization and a community-based network of physician practices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers throughout Central Florida. The organization is home to the area’s only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. In October 2017, Lakeland Regional Health System will join Orlando Health. More than 2,000 physicians have privileges at Orlando Health, which is also one of the area’s largest employers with more than 18,000 employees who serve nearly 2 million Central Florida residents and more than 4,500 international patients annually. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $204 million in support of community health needs. More information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.