Global Serial Entrepreneur Named 2017 William F. Glaser ’53 Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year

Newswise — Troy, N.Y. — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) alumnus and former CEO and co-founder of digital video brand advertising company YuMe Jayant Kadambi ’85, M.S. ’86, has been selected as the 2017 William F. Glaser ’53 Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year. Established in 1990, the award brings the world of entrepreneurship and innovation into Rensselaer classrooms by recognizing successful entrepreneurs and role models who share their wisdom and experiences with students.

A serial global entrepreneur, technologist, and business leader, Kadambi co-founded and was the CEO of YuMe (NYSE:YUME) for 12 years. YuMe is a digital video advertising media and software technology company that Kadambi helped lead from inception to its current position as a leading global, publically held company. He is an author and holds several domestic and international patents in the growing fields of video production, semiconductors, and advertising technology. Currently, Kadambi spends his time as an adviser, mentor, board member, and angel investor to entrepreneurs to help them build, grow, and scale their companies.

Kadambi has more than 20 years of experience in digital media technology, networking, hardware, architecture, and semiconductors. Previously, he worked as a member of the technical staff at AT&T Bell Labs and was vice president of engineering at Netopia. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in computer and systems engineering from Rensselaer.

“We are very excited to honor Jayant as the recipient of this year’s William F. Glaser ’53 Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year, a hallmark event made possible due to the generosity of Bill Glaser who continues to enthusiastically promote and foster entrepreneurship in our world,” said Thomas Begley, dean of the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer. “Jayant reflects the commitment and dedication of Rensselaer students and graduates who work diligently to create solutions for a stronger and better world.”

The Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year program will take place Wednesday, October 11, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on the Rensselaer Troy campus in the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies Howard Isermann ’42 Auditorium. The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Paul J. ’69 and Kathleen M. Severino Center for Technological Entrepreneurship and the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer.

“Being a proud Rensselaer alumnus, it is a great honor to be recognized by the university with this award,” said Kadambi. “The specific combination of a technical education and leadership skills imparted during my time spent at Rensselaer set the foundation for being able to build, scale, and operate a worldwide data science-based technology company. I hope others’ time at Rensselaer can inspire them to seek entrepreneurship and company building.”

Each year the William F. Glaser ’53 Rensselaer Entrepreneur of the Year Award celebrates entrepreneurs whose vision, commitment, and creativity exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that is part of the past, present, and future of Rensselaer.

