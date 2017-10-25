NeuroPoint Alliance Welcomes WellStar to Quality Outcomes Database

Newswise — NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) recently welcomed WellStar Health System to its Quality Outcomes Databases (QOD): Lumbar and Cervical. Participating hospitals include WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., and WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Ga. Joining QOD gives WellStar access to valuable information that can improve the level of neurological care its physicians provide.

The QOD serves as a nationwide prospective clinical registry for neurosurgical procedures and practice patterns. The primary purpose of the QOD is to track the quality of surgical care for the most common neurosurgical procedures, as well as to provide individual surgeons, practice groups, hospitals and health systems with an immediate infrastructure for analyzing and reporting the quality of their neurosurgical care. The QOD’s Lumbar Spine Surgery registry has 87 participating centers nationwide and the QOD Cervical Spine registry continues to grow with over 20 participating centers. The QOD Spinal Deformity and Neurovascular registries are accepting new sites. The NPA will launch the registry, QOD Tumor, in 2018.

“At WellStar, we put our patients first,” said William Benedict, MD, co-chief neuroscience officer for WellStar Health System. “By collaborating with NeuroPoint, we will have access to more data that can help drive our decisions. With the ultimate goal of improving patient care, we will use the QOD to create programs and processes that empower our physicians to deliver world-class healthcare.”

Robert E. Harbaugh, MD, FAANS, chair of the NeuroPoint Alliance stated, “QOD-Spine is the largest spine surgery registry in North America and has been generating reliable data for benchmarking, documenting the value of surgical care and quality improvement for more than six years. The addition of WellStar Kennestone Hospital and WellStar Cobb Hospital will enhance the value of the registry and contribute to the well-being of our patients.”

About WellStar Health System

WellStar Health System, the largest health system in Georgia, is known nationally for its innovative care models and focusing on improving quality and access to healthcare. WellStar consists of WellStar Medical Group, 250 medical office locations, outpatient centers, health parks, a pediatric center, nursing centers, hospice, homecare and 11 hospitals: WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South, WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center (anchored by WellStar Kennestone Hospital), WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, and WellStar Cobb, Douglas, North Fulton, Paulding, Spalding Regional, Sylvan Grove and Windy Hill hospitals. As a not-for-profit, WellStar continues to reinvest in the health of the communities it serves with new technologies and treatments. For more information, visit wellstar.org.

About NPA

The NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) was established in 2008 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to collect, analyze, and report on nationwide clinical data from neurosurgical practices using online technologies. It is designed to meet the quality care and research needs of individual neurosurgeons and neurosurgical practices, national organizations, health care plans, the biomedical industry and government agencies. To learn more, visit www.neuropoint.org.