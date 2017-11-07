American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement

Newswise — Eastpointe, MI, November 6, 2017 – American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Contributions will support AARDA’s patient services program. Occurring this year on November 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the US) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

AARDA is excited to join in this global giving movement of #GivingTuesday! The demonstration of giving by so many generous people worldwide will help individuals and their families receive resources they need to fight the battle against autoimmune diseases.

American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is the nation’s only non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a national focus to autoimmune diseases as a category of diseases. There are over 100 autoimmune diseases and 50 million Americans are diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease, often more than one. AARDA is dedicated to the eradication of autoimmune disease and the alleviation of suffering it brings. Our patient education program helps thousands of people annually.

“AARDA is thrilled to take part of this global movement. It’s amazing to see the impact we can have when the autoimmune disease community links together. Every dollar counts and every donation makes a difference.” Katie Simons, autoimmune patient & AARDA staff member

Your gift of $10 helps provide four patients educational material to educate them about autoimmune diseases, connect interested patients with research programs, provide them with physician referrals to help arrive at a diagnosis and eventual treatment plan to improve their quality of life. Our #GivingTuesday campaign goal is $10,000 to provide patient education services to 4,000 people impacted by autoimmune related diseases!

It’s easy to donate.

To donate your gift of $10 by cell, text AARDA to 20222

to Go to our #GivingTuesday online donation page: aarda.org/givingtuesday

Write a check (mail to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association; 22100 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021; Memo: #GivingTuesday)

“This collaborative approach to giving enables each gist to make an even greater impact on the lives of patients, linking together for a cure” Laura Simpson, AARDA Assistant Director

Those who are interested in joining AARDA’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.aarda.org/givingtuesday.

About American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA)

American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is the nation’s only non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a national focus to autoimmunity as a category of disease and a major women’s health issue and promoting a collaborative research effort in order to find better treatments and a cure for all autoimmune diseases.

Learn more about autoimmune diseases and the 50 million at www.aarda.org

Follow us on social media:

Facebook (www.facebook.com/Autoimmunity)

Twitter (@AARDATweets)

YouTube (www.youtube.com/AARDATube)

About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses, and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, #GivingTuesday falls on November 28. #GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.

To learn more about #GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:

Website: www.givingtuesday.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday

Twitter: twitter.com/GivingTues