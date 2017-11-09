Riverview Medical Center Welcomes Kevin T. Gioia, M.D., Female Pelvic Health and Reconstructive Surgeon

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – November 13, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J. is pleased to welcome Kevin T. Gioia, M.D. to the medical staff. Dr. Gioia is a urologist, with a special focus on female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.

“It is truly an honor to join the fantastic medical team at Riverview Medical Center,” says Dr. Gioia. “There are countless women suffering from pelvic floor disorders and I am grateful for the opportunity to help improve the quality of life of those women right here in my home community.”

Dr. Gioia received his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency in urologic surgery at SUNY - Stonybrook University Hospital. He then went on to complete a fellowship in complex pelvic reconstruction at The Continence Center at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA, the first program recognized and accredited by both the American Board of Urology and Gynecology.

Dr. Gioia will be seeing patients at Meridian Medical Group, Female Pelvic Health and Reconstructive Surgery, located at 108 Avenue of Two Rivers in Rumson, N.J. and can be reached at 732-263-7903.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

