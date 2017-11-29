NeuroPoint Alliance Expands Quality Outcomes Database

Newswise — NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) recently welcomed five hospitals and health systems to the Quality Outcomes Database (QOD). They are as follows: Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.; Mercy Spine Center, Springfield, Mo.; Orlando Health Neurosurgery, Orlando, Fla.; WellStar Health System, Marietta, Ga.; and Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, N.Y.

The QOD serves as a nationwide prospective clinical registry for neurosurgical procedures and practice patterns. The primary purpose of the QOD is to track the quality of surgical care for the most common neurosurgical procedures, as well as to provide individual surgeons, practice groups, hospitals and health systems with an immediate infrastructure for analyzing and reporting the quality of their neurosurgical care. The QOD’s Lumbar Spine Surgery database has over 80 participating centers nationwide, and the QOD Cervical Spine registry continues to grow with over 70 participating centers. The Spinal Deformity QOD and the Neurovascular QOD, the first subspecialty separate from Spine, are also open to new sites. NPA’s most recent endeavor, the QOD Tumor registry, will launch in 2018.

“Surgeons are encouraged to use data to improve patient care, develop alternative treatments and better define how patients will benefit from treatment,” said Mohamad Bydon, MD, who serves as both the QOD physician champion at Mayo Clinic and the vice director for the QOD program. “There is tremendous benefit to giving doctors control of this data, and combining this data with input from surgeons’ practical expertise enables appropriate policy reform,” he added.

When asked what the future holds for QOD, Dr. Bydon responded, “QOD is different from the existing regulatory and administrative databases; it is a surgical registry whose goals are aligned with the practice of surgery and patient care.”

William Benedict, MD, co-chief neuroscience officer for WellStar Health System said, “By collaborating with NeuroPoint, we will have access to more data that can help drive our decisions. With the ultimate goal of improving patient care, we will use the QOD to create programs and processes that empower our physicians to deliver world-class healthcare.”

About NPA

The NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) was established in 2008 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to collect, analyze and report on nationwide clinical data from neurosurgical practices using online technologies. It is designed to meet the quality care and research needs of individual neurosurgeons and neurosurgical practices, national organizations, health care plans, the biomedical industry and government agencies. To learn more, visit www.neuropoint.org.