Criminal Law Expert Available to Comment on Carpenter v. United States; Sacharoff’s Research Focuses on Procedure, Evidence and Computer Law.

Newswise — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For expert analysis on Carpenter v. United States, please contact Laurent Sacharoff, law professor at the University of Arkansas.

Sacharoff’s research focuses on criminal law and procedure, especially the Fourth Amendment. He also studies computer law and encryption. He has published and presented research on privacy, surveillance, technology and third-party doctrine.

Sacharoff’s research has appeared in Texas Law Review, Alabama Law Review, Washington University Law Review and others. His work was recently cited by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in that court’s decision in United States of America v. Eugene A. Sweeney, a major Fourth Amendment case focused on investigation and search.

Sacharoff received his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and graduated from Columbia Law School. He clerked for the Honorable John S. Martin, Jr. in the Southern District of New York and then joined the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell, where, as the pro-bono fellow, he handled prison litigation. Sacharoff also worked as a public defender at the Legal Aid Society in Brooklyn, New York.

Sacharoff is an associate professor of law and the Arkansas Bar Foundation Professor.

