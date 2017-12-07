Beverly S. Reigle, PhD RN Installed as Director of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses

Newswise — CHICAGO (December 7, 2017): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) membership elected Beverly S. Reigle, PhD RN, to serve as a director of the association for the next three years, through Fall 2020. Patricia took office at ARN’s recent REACH 2017 Educational Conference and Expo, held November 8 – 11, in Seattle. She has been an active member of ARN for 11 years, having served as chair of the Rehabilitation Foundation and a reviewer of the Rehabilitation Nursing Journal, as well as participated in ARN’s Ohio River Valley Chapter.

Patricia currently serves as Director, Cancer Survivorship Program at University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute as well as an Associate Professor at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Nursing.

###

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.