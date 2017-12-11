Riverview Medical Center Welcomes Robert Paul Bonitz, M.D., Urological Surgeon

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – December 12, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ is pleased to welcome Robert Paul Bonitz, M.D., to the medical staff. Dr. Bonitz specializes in urology and joins the strong team of surgeons at Riverview Medical Center.

“I am pleased to join the esteemed medical staff at Riverview Medical Center,” says Dr. Bonitz. “I treat a wide variety of urologic conditions and know that I will be able to help improve the lives and health of our community with my skillset.”

Dr. Bonitz received his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) – New Jersey Medical School. He completed both his general surgery internship and urology residency at Rutgers University – New Jersey Medical School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bonitz to the Riverview team,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “In addition to being a skilled surgeon, he is a kind and compassionate caregiver and I know that he will be a great asset to the team and to those in need of his services.”

Dr. Bonitz is a member of the American Urology Association, American College of Surgeons, and the American Medical Association.

To learn more about surgical services offered at Riverview Medical Center, please call 732-530-2442.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

