Sociologists Available to Discuss Florida School Shooting

Newswise — The American Sociological Association (ASA) has sociologists available to discuss gun violence from a variety of perspectives. Please contact the ASA Communications Department for other experts (202-247-9873 or pubinfo@asanet.org).

Katherine S. Newman is a sociologist and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Office of the President at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. In 2004, she co-authored the book, Rampage: The Social Roots of School Shootings.

Gregory Elliott is a social psychologist at Brown University whose areas of teaching and research address human concern: "Who am I?" and "Where do I fit in?" He investigates the self-concept, its development in youth and its effects on behavior; issues of self and social integration, including the individual and community, alienation, and civility. The overarching premise in this research is that failing to matter to others has a devastating effect on one's understanding of the self and on one's behaviors.

Jennifer Carlson is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Arizona. Much of her research has focused on gun politics and gun culture the politics of race and gender, and violence. She authored the 2015 book, Citizen-Protectors: The Everyday Politics of Guns in an Age of Decline, which is the first book to provide an in-depth examination of gun carriers. er current project examines gun law enforcement in Arizona, California and Michigan through interviews with police chiefs and observation of gun licensing procedures.

David Yamane, Professor of Sociology at Wake Forest University, has recently studied of American gun culture. With support from Wake Forest University, he is exploring the phenomenon of armed citizenship as part of what has been called “Gun Culture 2.0” — a new group of individuals (including an increasing number of women) who have entered gun culture through concealed carry, self-defense and the shooting sports.

Harel Shapira, Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Texas-Austin, studies political life in contemporary America, with an emphasis on right wing politics. He is currently writing a book on gun owners which explores how the notion of self-defense is deeply connected to group identity. Through fieldwork at gun schools, Shapira considers how people train their minds and bodies to use guns, and what such an education means for the future of American democracy (see a video preview).

Adam Lankford is an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama. His research interests include mass shootings, social deviance, criminology, and terrorism. Lankford’s published works include “A Comparative Analysis of Suicide Terrorists and Rampage, Workplace, and School Shooters in the United States from 1990-2010” in Homicide Studies and “Mass Shooters in the USA, 1966–2010: Differences Between Attackers Who Live and Die” in Justice Quarterly. He also authored the paper, “Mass Shooters, Firearms, and Social Strains: A Global Analysis of an Exceptionally American Problem,” which he presented at the 2015 ASA Annual Meeting.

Jooyoung Lee, is an Associate Professor of Sociology and faculty member at the Centre for the Study of the United States, which is housed at the University of Toronto. He researches and writes about gun violence, Hip Hop culture, health disparities, and serial homicide. In addition to scholarly writing, he's also given a TEDx talk about gun violence and health disparities.

###

About the American Sociological Association The American Sociological Association, founded in 1905, is a non-profit membership association dedicated to serving sociologists in their work, advancing sociology as a science and profession, and promoting the contributions to and use of sociology by society.