“Oslo: 25 Years Later” Conference to Feature Israeli, Palestinian Negotiators—March 25 at NYU

Newswise — New York University’s Taub Center for Israel Studies will host “Oslo: 25 Years Later,” a one-day conference that will include Israeli and Palestinian negotiators whose work resulted in the 1993 Oslo Accords, on Sun., March 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NYU’s Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life, Grand Hall, 238 Thompson Street [between West 3rd Street and Washington Square South], 5th Floor.

The Oslo Accords, the first of which was signed in 1993, are agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization that established a time table for the Middle East peace process. The signing, in a White House Rose Garden ceremony, was preceded by years of secret negotiations brokered by the Norwegian government—exchanges dramatized in the Tony-Award-winning play “Oslo.”

The conference’s panels and participants are as follows:

“Perspectives on the Oslo Negotiations and Accords after 25 Years”

Ghaith al-Omari – a former negotiator for the Palestinian Authority and now a senior fellow at Washington Institute’s Irwin Levy Family Program on the U.S.-Israel Strategic Relationship

– a former negotiator for the Palestinian Authority and now a senior fellow at Washington Institute’s Irwin Levy Family Program on the U.S.-Israel Strategic Relationship Yossi Beilin – founder of Beilink, an international investment firm, who served in multiple positions in the Israeli government and an architect of the Oslo Negotiations Channel

– founder of Beilink, an international investment firm, who served in multiple positions in the Israeli government and an architect of the Oslo Negotiations Channel Professor Hilde Henriksen Waage - University of Oslo and Peace Research Institute, Oslo

“The Oslo Process: What Went Wrong?”

Hiba Husseini - former PLO negotiator and founding member of Al-Mustaqbal Foundation

- former PLO negotiator and founding member of Al-Mustaqbal Foundation Professor Daniel C. Kurtzer – former U.S. ambassador to Israel and Egypt and now a professor at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs

– former U.S. ambassador to Israel and Egypt and now a professor at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs Professor Avraham Sela - Hebrew University of Jerusalem

“Is Oslo Still Relevant?”

Hussein Agha - Senior Associate Member of St. Antony’s College, Oxford

- Senior Associate Member of St. Antony’s College, Oxford Eamonn O’Kane - University of Wolverhampton

- University of Wolverhampton Gilead Sher - head of the Center for Applied Negotiations and a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies

