Thousands Attend 2018 AAD Annual Meeting in San Diego

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (March 6, 2018) — The American Academy of Dermatology’s 2018 Annual Meeting, which took place Feb. 16-20, drew more than 18,750 attendees from 100 countries to the San Diego Convention Center.

The meeting featured more than 350 educational sessions, about 15 percent of which were new offerings. During these sessions, more than 1,000 speakers presented new research and clinical information on the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions.

“For more than 75 years, the AAD Annual Meeting has been a trusted, dependable source of dermatologic education,” said board-certified dermatologist Erik Joseph Stratman, MD, FAAD, chair of the AAD’s Scientific Assembly Committee. “The valuable knowledge our attendees gained in San Diego will help them to continue providing high-quality care for patients around the country and the world.”

Nearly 10,000 medical personnel attended the meeting, and researchers presented more than 800 scientific posters. More than 400 companies exhibited at the meeting, occupying more than 184,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

The 2019 AAD Annual Meeting will take place March 1-5 in Washington.

