Intensive Women in STEM Leadership Program Offers Strategies to Balance Inequities

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, March 1, 2018 --Why is women’s presence in executive positions and senior academic posts in STEM scarcer than men? Whether it’s the influence of gender/cultural bias; the impact of tokenism, isolation due to a lack of support networks or experience with glass ceiling obstructions, something needs to be done. One such approach, the new Women in STEM Leadership Program, hosted by Stony Brook University’s Center for Corporate Education (CCE), looks to drive greater advancement, empowerment, and environments where best leadership practices will thrive.

Open to 30 attendees, participants in the workshop held from May 8-11 will explore their full leadership potential by developing self-advocacy and by learning how to be impactful in their workplace. The program looks to embolden participants within their own careers to enhance critical and strategic thinking skills, develop political savvy, and cultivate their own individual leadership brands. Among topics to be addressed are negotiating, conflict management and dealing with gender bias.

“The Women in STEM Leadership Program is an opportunity for women to come together and shape the role they play in their respective organizations,” said Patricia Malone, Executive Director of the CCE. “It is an interactive and experiential program that will include workshops, mentorship, engagement, and networking to form a community of women leaders in STEM that will continue well beyond the program. It will identify and provide the tools and skills necessary to be successful women leaders in STEM as well as build confidence as change-makers, thought leaders and influencers.”

Editor’s note: Applications are currently being accepted for the May 8-11 Women in STEM Leadership Program through March 31.

Applicants accepted to participate in the Women in STEM Leadership Program will be chosen based on criteria related to their experience, curriculum vitae, communications skills and position in a STEM company. The four-day program will feature a roster of industry leaders as well as program facilitators and instructors including keynote speaker Jennifer P. Howland, Executive of the Pathways Program for Experienced, Diverse Technical Talent at IBM.

The Women in STEM Leadership Program is divided into a three-stage process. Each attendee will:

Complete a skills survey three weeks before the program;

Participate in the curriculum for The Women in STEM Leadership Program which is broken down into three parts including developing self-awareness (day one); skill building (day two) and knowledge (day three).

Attend facilitated small group conference calls over three months after programs completion to assess progress against each attendee’s individual action plan.

About Women in STEM Leadership Program:

The program will take place on May 8-11, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn located on the Stony Brook University campus. Applications must be submitted by March 31. Additional information can be accessed online or by calling the CCE at (631) 216-7518.

About the Center for Corporate Education at Stony Brook University

The mission of the Center for Corporate Education (CCE) at Stony Brook University is to revitalize the area’s workforce through education that helps stimulate business growth and strengthen economic well-being. CCE’s programs provide essential skill sets that promote corporate competitiveness while, at the same time, helping to fill available employment niches with highly qualified workers. Its offerings include: Certificate Programs, Individualized Professional Education, Customized Education, Leadership and Economic Development Funding. A range of courses are provided on subjects such as: Communications, Continuous Improvement: Lean & Six Sigma, Energy & Sustainability, Management Development, Project Management/Business Analysis, Quality Management, Software, and Transitional Professional. For more information, visit: http://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/cce