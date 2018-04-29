Leading Expert from Norway Arrives as AMSSM International Visiting Fellow

Newswise — LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Hilde Moseby Berge, MD, PhD, the Chief Medical Officer for Paralympics in Norway, and Past President Scandinavian Foundation of Medicine & Science in Sports, is serving as the 2018 AMSSM International Visiting Fellow during the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine this week in Orlando, Fla.

Dr. Moseby Berge is a family medicine specialist and authorized sports medicine physician working at the Norwegian Olympic Sports Center (Olympiatoppen) Norway. She served as the Chief Team Physician for Norway in the Paralympic Games in 2016 and 2018. Her current research focuses on cardiac arrest in sports in Norway, periodic health evaluations, and respiratory tract infections, and will focus more on Paralympic sports medicine in the future.

As the 2018 International Visiting Fellow, Dr. Berge will spend the next several days visiting sports medicine centers and lecturing in South Carolina, Virginia and Boston. During the AMSSM Annual Meeting, Dr. Berge served as a Keynote speaker during the meeting when she presented on the topic of “Medical Challenges in the Paralympian/Disabled Athlete”. She also led an Instructional Course Lecture on “How to Become a Paralympic Physician and Thrive in the Position” and was a panelist for the “Women in Leadership Lead (W.i.L.L.)” ICL.

“We are very honored to have Dr. Berge as our International Visiting Fellow this year. Her leadership and experience as the CMO for Norway in the recent Paralympic Games, and, as the President of the Scandinavian Foundation of Medicine & Science in Sports, she will add much to our meeting,” AMSSM President Katherine Dec, MD said. “And I am very pleased she will also be part of our inaugural Women in Leadership Lead (W.i.L.L.) event.”

The purpose of the AMSSM Traveling Fellowship program is to encourage academic interchange, shared research and exploration of common clinical interests among sports medicine leaders throughout the world. The experience includes the opportunity to view live patient encounters, tour sports medicine facilities, share cases and spend time with regional experts in sports medicine.

“Being awarded an AMSSM Travelling Fellowship is a huge honor,” Dr. Moseby Berge said. “I look forward to visiting the sports medicine centers and all the people there, discussing challenging issues in Paralympic sports medicine and sports cardiology, exploring possible future collaborations and participating in the AMSSM Annual Meeting. This is a great opportunity to learn from AMSSM’s organization and great achievements during the last years.”

The second phase of the 2018 Fellowship will be a return visit to the Scandinavia from three U.S. Traveling Fellows — Founder and Past President John Lombardo, MD; Leonardo Oliveira, MD and Jason Zaremski, MD. The Traveling Fellowship tour will take place from May 16-30, 2018 and include presentations at an international running meeting in Gothenburgh, The Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center’s annual research seminar, Olympiatoppen, and different sports medicine centers in Denmark.

This program was made possible by the generous support the AMSSM Foundation received from DJO Global. AMSSM wishes to thank DJO Global for its educational support of this exchange of ideas and knowledge by world leaders in sports medicine.

About the AMSSM Annual Meeting: The 2018 conference brings more than 2,000 sports medicine physicians together from throughout the United States and around the world. The meeting theme is REACH: Reaching Up, Reaching Out, Reaching Ahead and explores the many ways AMSSM is leading the charge and shaping the future of sports medicine.

About the AMSSM: AMSSM is a multi-disciplinary organization of more than 3,600 sports medicine physicians dedicated to education, research, advocacy and the care of athletes of all ages. The majority of AMSSM members are primary care physicians with fellowship training and added qualification in sports medicine who then combine their practice of sports medicine with their primary specialty. AMSSM includes members who specialize solely in non-surgical sports medicine and serve as team physicians at the youth level, NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL, as well as with Olympic and Paralympic teams. By nature of their training and experience, sports medicine physicians are ideally suited to provide comprehensive medical care for athletes, sports teams or active individuals who are simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. www.amssm.org