Advances In The Technical And Operational Aspects Of Healthcare Simulation

Will Be Presented At Global Conference

SimOps 2018: Level Up: Invent Your Success

July 26-28, 2018; Portland, Oregon

Washington, DC – June 25, 2018 – The Society for Simulation in Healthcare will present SimOps, the largest regional hands-on healthcare simulation training and education event for simulation operators and healthcare professionals. SimOps will be held at Oregon Health and Science University, July 26-28.

SimOps is the largest regional hands-on healthcare simulation training and education event for operations and technical professionals. The conference attracts 200+ professionals to participate in workshops, hand-on sessions, leadership discussions and networking events.

This year’s theme, Level Up: Invent Your Success, provides the framework for this year’s content. The Opening Plenary will address how NASA’s Flight Operations Directorate prepares astronauts and flight controllers for space missions.

Breakout sessions will address four core categories:

Technical Operations

Administrative Operations

Professional Development

Educational Technologies

Media may attend most individual conference sessions and the keynote presentations. Contactdavid@harrisoncommunications.netfor press credentials.

The purpose of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare. SSH seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004, SSH membership is 3,700+ strong—an international community of physicians, nurses, technologists, professors and other specialists advocating and implementing healthcare simulation in education, practice and research. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers for all healthcare disciplines.