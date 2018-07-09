Colorectal Cancer Advocates to Summit Quandary Peak Near Breckenridge, Colorado on Monday, July 16

Newswise — Springfield, Missouri - July 10, 2018 - A group of Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) advocates will begin their hike at 5:15 AM MDT on the Quandary Peak Trailhead located in the White River National Forest. The average time to reach the summit, which is at 14,265 feet above sea level, is about six to seven hours.

Those who are unable to attend Climb for a Cure can hike, bike, walk, run at their own pace with the Climb for a Cure’s virtual climb. Fight CRC has already raised $47,000 for colorectal cancer awareness, advocacy, and research. Funds raised help to support those who have recently been diagnosed with resources, such as Your Guide in the Fight, as well as support their year-round advocacy efforts.

“My involvement with Fight CRC is personal. I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in 2016, and the resources and support I've gotten from Fight CRC helped to make my cancer journey a little less scary,” says advocate Jelena Thompkins, who is participating in her second Climb for a Cure. “The physical challenge of the Climb attracted me to participate so I could show myself that although cancer may have weakened me, it did not break me.”

Also among the climbers, will be Fight CRC advocate, Chad Schrack who is walking across the United States in honor of his wife who is a colorectal cancer survivor. Schrack has already journeyed over 1,400 miles, starting in Washington, D.C. with plans to finish his journey in Santa Monica, Calif. this September. He will have walked over 1,500 miles when he reaches Colorado.

"Climb for a Cure was started by Fight CRC advocates in 2016. Chad Schrack, Chris Ganser, Brian Threlkeld, and Evan Conant have raised not only thousands of dollars, but also vital awareness about the importance of screening, said Fight CRC president Anjee Davis. "They founded Climb for a Cure as they knew if survivors could fight colorectal cancer, they could climb a mountain."

Climb for a Cure is generously sponsored by No-Shave November, Guardant Health, Merck, and Genentech.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC)

The leading colorectal cancer advocacy organization providing education and information about preventing and treating colon and rectal cancers. A trusted source for patient resources and opportunities to get involved in advocacy, awareness, and research for colorectal cancer. Learn more at FightColorectalCancer.org