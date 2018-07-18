NUS Computing launches new executive education centre for leaders and companies to ACE digital transformation

Newswise — The National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Computing has established a new executive education centre to empower senior business leaders with the knowledge and skills to harness emerging technologies for digital transformation and business competitiveness.

The new Advanced Computing for Executives (ACE) was launched by NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye at the Innovate Connect Economy (ICE) 2018 Conference held on 18 July 2018.

“Technology has become an integral and strategic part of all businesses today. The establishment of ACE is timely, and will enable industry leaders to better understand technology and formulate strategies to deal with digital disruption and business transformation,” said Professor Mohan Kankanhalli, Dean of NUS School of Computing.

ABCD of the internet economy

ACE will offer relevant courses in the ‘ABCD’ of the internet economy – Artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Cloud, and Data. Participants can also learn about the future of branding and retail, financial technology (fintech), as well as risks associated with regulatory technology and fintech. Courses conducted by ACE are eligible for the SkillsFuture and Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) subsidies.

One example is the ‘Actionable Intelligence’ course offered by ACE, where participants learn how to equip team members with accurate, reliable, useable, and timely information at their fingertips. The one-day course will rely on big data to provide guidance on the essential first steps a company needs to take to effectively manage information and use it to deliver business results quickly.

“Technological advancements have accelerated the pace of change over the years. When companies fail to keep up with changes and hesitate to adopt emerging technologies, they are at risk of becoming obsolete. By attending the courses offered by ACE, business leaders can learn, apply and revitalise their businesses,” added Professor Alex Siow, Director of ACE.

Course participants will be able to learn from leading researchers and practitioners from the NUS School of Computing, and benefit from opportunities to network with other business leaders.

Addressing industry needs

NUS Computing has a strong focus on providing relevant training programmes to help industry and the private sector keep pace with technological changes. In 2009, the Strategic Technology Management Institute (STMI) was set up to provide information technology leadership and operation management training to over 2,000 IT professionals and managers in Singapore and the region. In 2012, the Centre for Health Informatics (CHI) was created to provide IT and analytics training - it has since trained nearly 1,000 healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals. Both STMI and CHI are now part of ACE.

The ICE Conference 2018 brings together business leaders, technology practitioners and academics to discuss how new technologies are making decision makers rethink strategies around competitiveness, growth and workforce skilling. The theme for the conference is “Know Your Digital DNA”.

For more information about ACE, visit: http://ace.comp.nus.edu.sg