Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation Raises Nearly $200,000 at Fourth Annual ‘Signature Social’

Newswise — Manahawkin, NJ ― August 30, 2018 ― On July 20, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation hosted the Fourth Annual Signature Social, raising more than $198,000 in support of programs and services at Southern Ocean Medical Center. The cocktail reception took place at Bonnet Island Estate on Long Beach Island where more than 215 guests joined in celebration of the hospital.

“Philanthropy plays a very important role in helping Southern Ocean Medical Center provide the highest level of care to the community,” says Kimberly Hogan, M.D., family medicine physician at Southern Ocean Medical Center and reception co-chair. “Thanks to generous donors, we have been able to enhance many of the medical center’s services, programs and technologies, and we are so grateful to everyone who continues to support this important initiative.

Guests at the Signature Social had the opportunity to learn more about recent developments at Southern Ocean Medical Center, including a brand new Emergency Department and Cancer Center, renovations to the main lobby and outpatient care areas, and the Hackensack Meridian Health partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering, which combines clinical experience and resources, providing patients new opportunities to benefit from world-class cancer treatment protocols. Additionally, during the program, guest speaker and local business owner, Joseph Rulli, shared his story about the excellent care his late mother received from Evan Naylor, M.D., and many other members of the Southern Ocean Medical Center team.

“The enthusiasm surrounding Southern Ocean Medical Center’s Signature Social is contagious,” says Regina Foley, Ph.D., MBA, RN, chief operations officer of Southern Ocean Medical Center. “We are extremely fortunate that the community rallies behind us and comes together to support the medical center in such a meaningful way and we are grateful for their passion and dedication. It’s truly inspiring and I look forward to our continued partnership to build on the incredible accomplishments that their generosity has already afforded Southern Ocean Medical Center.”

Guests enjoyed a gourmet menu and live music and dancing. The reception was co-chaired by Joseph Lattanzi, M.D., Kimberly Hogan, M.D., Thomas Yu, M.D., and Jane Yu and supported by Celebration Sponsor, the medical team at Southern Ocean Medical Center and Reception Sponsors, Coastal Radiology, Joseph Lattanzi, M.D., Kimberly Hogan, M.D., and Walters Homes.

To learn more about Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation, or to make a donation, visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/GivingHeals or contact James Young, executive director, at james.young@hackensackmeridian.org or 609-978-3040.

ABOUT SOUTHERN OCEAN MEDICAL CENTER

Located in the heart of southern Ocean County, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center has been caring for the community for over 40 years. With more than 400 physicians and over 1,000 dedicated health care professionals, the medical center provides comprehensive high-quality, advanced inpatient and outpatient services. Numerous investments have been made to facilities and services to bring advanced treatments, breakthrough technologies and skilled expertise to patients, including: advanced imaging services for expert screening, diagnostics and treatment, laboratory services, pain management, telemedicine for stroke patients, maternity, sleep medicine, bariatric surgery, cardiovascular services and rehabilitation, convenient outpatient locations and two urgent care centers. The Emergency Department sees more than 40,000 patients of southern Ocean County each year in a setting that reinforces comfort, privacy and compassion. The completion of the state-of-the-art Cancer Care Center provides a single destination for multidisciplinary cancer treatment and advanced radiation therapies. A committed focus to expanding physician expertise has increased the scope of advanced specialty care available close to home. The nurses and allied health providers are consistently recognized as providing high-quality, personalized care to patients and their families. Southern Ocean Medical recently received a four star rating from the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services for overall hospital quality. The nursing team achieved Magnet® status, the nation’s highest honor of nursing excellence for nursing practice, quality and safety in patient care. Southern Ocean Medical Center is a designated primary stroke center and is designated by the ACS-MBSA QIP as the most comprehensive quality bariatric surgery program in the region

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 450 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” The network was also named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch the first private medical school in New Jersey – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University - in more than 50 years to address a growing shortage of physicians and dramatic changes in health care delivery. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it. Hackensack Meridian Health will also merge in early 2019 with Carrier Clinic, New Jersey’s oldest and most respected behavioral health provider, to develop unparalleled care for mental illness and substance abuse disorder treatment in the region.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###