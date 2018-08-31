 
Internet addiction expert can discuss cyberbullying, online addiction, online manifestos following mass shootings and more.

California State University Adjunct Professor of Psycholory Tracy Bennett counts Access Hollywood among the many media outlets to which she has provided expert advice on cyberbulling, video game addiction and online manifestos often composed by criminals. She is the mother of three, so she has lived it, and can discuss it in clear, reader/viewer accessible language.

https://www.drtracybennett.com/

