Newswise — Rigoberto Advincula, a renowned scientist at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Tennessee, has won the Netzsch North American Thermal Analysis Society (NATAS) Fellows Award for 2023.

The award, made to one person a year, recognizes a history of distinguished scientific achievement, a significant technological accomplishment or outstanding scholarship in the field of thermal analysis. NATAS offers scientists and practitioners the opportunity to explore the frontiers of thermal analysis, rheology and materials characterization.

Advincula, leader of the Macromolecular Nanomaterials group at ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, was honored for his many contributions to thermal analysis and characterization of polymer materials and additive manufacturing. He came to ORNL in 2020. Advincula is a Fellow of the American Chemical Society and of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Among his many honors, he was a Herman Mark Scholar Awardee in 2013 and Arthur Doolittle Award in 2003. He was a member of the World Economic Forum Advanced Materials Council and recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellowship in 1994. He has been a past editor and advisory board member for several journals, including Macromolecules, Chemistry of Materials, Polymer Reviews, Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics and Journal of Applied Polymer Science. He currently is editor-in-chief of MRS Communications of the Materials Research Society.

Photo Credit: Carlos Jones, ORNL/U.S. Dept. of Energy