DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Brookhaven National Laboratory

Lighting Up Ultrafast Magnetism in a Metal Oxide

Understanding how magnetic correlations change over very short timescales could be harnessed to control magnetism for applications including data storage and superconductivity
7-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT, by Brookhaven National Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — UPTON, NY—What happens when very short pulses of laser light strike a magnetic material? A large international collaboration led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory set out to answer this very question. As they just reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the laser suppressed magnetic order across the entire material for several picoseconds, or trillionths of a second. Understanding how magnetic correlations change on ultrafast timescales is the first step in being able to control magnetism in application-oriented ways. For example, with such control, we may be able to more quickly write data to memory devices or enhance superconductivity (the phenomenon in which a material conducts electricity without energy loss), which often competes with other states like magnetism.

The material studied was strontium iridium oxide (Sr3Ir2O7), an antiferromagnet with a bilayer crystal structure and a large magnetic anisotropy. In an antiferromagnet, the magnetic moments, or electron spins, align in opposite directions to neighboring spins. Anisotropy means the spins need to pay an energetic cost to rotate in any random direction; they really want to sit pointing upwards or downwards in the crystal structure. The X-ray Scattering Group of Brookhaven Lab’s Condensed Matter Physics and Materials Science (CMPMS) Division has previously studied this material (and a single-layer sister compound, Sr2IrO4), so they entered this study with a good understanding of its equilibrium state.  

“The very short laser pulses disturb the system, destroying its magnetic order,” said first author Daniel Mazzone, former group member and now an instrument scientist at the Continuous Angle Multiple Energy Analysis (CAMEA) spectrometer at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland. “In this study, we were interested in seeing how the system relaxes back to its normal state. We knew the relaxation occurs on a very fast timescale, and to take a picture of something that moves very fast, we need very short pulses of illumination. With an x-ray free-electron laser source, we can generate pulses short enough to see the movement of atoms and molecules. Such sources only exist at five places around the world—in the United States, Japan, Korea, Germany, and Switzerland.”

In this study, the team ran experiments at two of the five facilities. At the SPring-8 Angstrom Compact free-electron Laser (SACLA) in Japan, they conducted time-resolved resonant elastic x-ray scattering (tr-REXS). At the x-ray pump-probe instrument of the Linac Coherent Light Source—a DOE Office of Science User Facility at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory—the scientists performed time-resolved resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (tr-RIXS). In both scattering techniques, x-rays (probe) strike the material almost immediately after the laser pulse (pump). By measuring the energy and angle of scattered particles of light (photons), scientists can determine the material’s electronic structure and thus magnetic configuration. In this case, the x-ray energy was tuned to be sensitive to the electrons around iridium atoms, which drive magnetism in this material. While tr-REXS can reveal the degree of long-range magnetic order, tr-RIXS can provide a picture of local magnetic interactions.

“In order to observe the detailed behavior of spins, we need to measure the energy change of the x-rays with very high precision,” explained co-corresponding author Mark Dean, a physicist in the CMPMS Division X-ray Scattering Group. “To do so, we built and installed a motorized x-ray spectrometer at SLAC.”

Their data revealed how magnetic interactions are suppressed not just locally but everywhere. This suppression persists for picoseconds before the magnetic order returns to its initial antiferromagnetic state.

“The bilayer system does not have energetically low-cost ways to deform the magnetic state,” explained Dean. “It gets stuck in this bottleneck where the magnetism is out of equilibrium and is not recovering, at least not as quickly as in the monolayer system.”

“For most applications, such as data storage, you want fast magnetic switching,” added Mazzone. “Our research suggests systems where spins can point whichever direction are better for manipulating magnetism.”

Next, the team plans to look at related materials and hopes to manipulate magnetism in more targeted ways—for example, changing how strongly two neighboring spins “talk to” each other.

“If we can change the distance between two spins and see how that affects their interaction, that would be really cool,” said Mazzone. “With an understanding of how magnetism evolves, we could tweak it, maybe generating new states.”

The complexity of setting up and operating the spectrometer required a large collaboration including former and current Brookhaven X-ray Scattering Group members Daniel Mazzone, Derek Meyers, Yue Cao, Jiaqi Lin, Vivek Thampy, Hu Miao, Tadesse Assefa, John Hill, Ian Robinson, and Xuerong Liu. James Vale, Cameron Dashwood, and Desmond McMorrow of University College London; Diego Casa and Jungho Kim of DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory; laser experts Alan Johnson and Roman Mankowsky of the Paul Scherrer Institut, Michael Först of the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter, and Simon Wall of Aarhus University; and the beamline teams from SLAC and SACLA were also crucial to the success of the experiments. Theoretical collaborations included Robert Konik of Brookhaven and Neil Robinson and Andrew James, both formerly at Brookhaven.

The other collaborating institutions are Oklahoma State University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, The Open University, University of Amsterdam, ShanghaiTech University, RIKEN, Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology, and University of Tennessee.

This research is supported by the DOE Office of Science, Swiss National Science Foundation, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council of UK Research and Innovation, ShanghaiTech University startup fund MOST of China, National Natural Science Foundation of China, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness, Fundació Privada Cellex, Fundació Mir-Puig, Generalitat de Catalunya, European Research Council, and National Science Foundation.

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.

Follow @BrookhavenLab on Twitter or find us on Facebook.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Lighting Up Ultrafast Magnetism in a Metal Oxide

Credit: Cameron Dashwood, University College London.

Caption: Scientists struck a crystalline material with ultrafast pulses of laser light and then used x-rays to probe how its magnetic order changes.

Newswise: Lighting Up Ultrafast Magnetism in a Metal Oxide

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: A schematic of the resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (RIXS) and resonant elastic x-ray scattering (REXS) setups. The square in the middle represents the sample, which is struck with a laser (pump) and then x-rays (probe) almost immediately after. For the RIXS experiments, the team built a motorized x-ray spectrometer (copper-colored circle) to see how spins are behaving locally.

Newswise: Lighting Up Ultrafast Magnetism in a Metal Oxide

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: Some of the members of the collaboration. Top row: Daniel Mazzone, Derek Meyers, Yue Cao, Cameron Dashwood, Allan Johnson. Middle row: Hu Miao, Tadesse Assefa, Tetsuo Katayama, Shigeki Owada, Robert Konik. Bottom row: Ian Robinson, John Hill, Simon Wall, Xuerong Liu, Mark Dean.

CITATIONS

PNAS, June 1, 2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Materials Science Physics PNAS DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
ultrafast magnetism ultrafast science X-ray scattering Metal Oxide magnetic correlations Magnetism Data Storage Superconductivity Lasers strontium iridium oxide antiferromagnetism antiferromagnet magnetic anisotropy x-ray free-electron laser source resonant inelastic x-ray scattering resonant elastic x-ray scattering
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Scientists propose source of unexplained solar jets

People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today

A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments

Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries

Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service

Microbes Use Ancient Metabolism to Cycle Phosphorus

Longer-Lived Lithium-Metal Battery Marks Step Forward for Electric Vehicles

This Crystal Impurity Is Sheer Perfection

Uncovering Hidden Local States in a Quantum Material

GEM Fellowship opens a new path to potential research careers

X
X
X


Filters close
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Solving a long-standing mystery about the desert’s rock art canvas
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Petroglyphs are carved in a material called rock varnish, the origins of which have been debated for years. Now, scientists argue it’s the result of bacteria and an adaptation that protects them from the desert sun’s harsh rays.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
Released: 2-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at PPPL have gained insight into these puzzling phenomena.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded virtual-summer-sundays-return
VIDEO
Released: 2-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Virtual Summer Sundays Return
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different world-class science facility each week, including the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—all DOE Office of Science User Facilities.

Comment
Newswise: People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
 Argonne National Laboratory

Since its founding, Argonne has employed and partnered with innovators whose contributions have dramatically pushed the frontiers of our understanding and improved the world.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards 22 Million Node-Hours of Computing Time to Support Cutting-Edge Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science today announced that 22 million node-hours for 41 scientific projects under the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces First Round of FY 2021 Public-Private Partnership Awards to Advance Fusion Energy
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $2.1 million across 9 collaborative projects between DOE national laboratories and private industry aimed at overcoming challenges in fusion energy development.

Comment
Newswise: A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
Released: 1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT
A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
 Argonne National Laboratory

Using Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
Released: 1-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT
Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese oxide. The findings, published in Energy and Environmental Science, provide new insight for developing grid-scale energy storage.

Comment
Newswise: Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
Released: 30-Jun-2021 5:30 PM EDT
Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.

Comment
Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature’s biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts.

Comment
View More
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Solving a long-standing mystery about the desert’s rock art canvas
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Petroglyphs are carved in a material called rock varnish, the origins of which have been debated for years. Now, scientists argue it’s the result of bacteria and an adaptation that protects them from the desert sun’s harsh rays.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
Released: 2-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at PPPL have gained insight into these puzzling phenomena.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded virtual-summer-sundays-return
VIDEO
Released: 2-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Virtual Summer Sundays Return
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different world-class science facility each week, including the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—all DOE Office of Science User Facilities.

Comment
Newswise: People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
 Argonne National Laboratory

Since its founding, Argonne has employed and partnered with innovators whose contributions have dramatically pushed the frontiers of our understanding and improved the world.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards 22 Million Node-Hours of Computing Time to Support Cutting-Edge Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science today announced that 22 million node-hours for 41 scientific projects under the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces First Round of FY 2021 Public-Private Partnership Awards to Advance Fusion Energy
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $2.1 million across 9 collaborative projects between DOE national laboratories and private industry aimed at overcoming challenges in fusion energy development.

Comment
Newswise: A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
Released: 1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT
A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
 Argonne National Laboratory

Using Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
Released: 1-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT
Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese oxide. The findings, published in Energy and Environmental Science, provide new insight for developing grid-scale energy storage.

Comment
Newswise: Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
Released: 30-Jun-2021 5:30 PM EDT
Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.

Comment
Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature’s biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts.

Comment
View More
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Solving a long-standing mystery about the desert’s rock art canvas
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Petroglyphs are carved in a material called rock varnish, the origins of which have been debated for years. Now, scientists argue it’s the result of bacteria and an adaptation that protects them from the desert sun’s harsh rays.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
Released: 2-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at PPPL have gained insight into these puzzling phenomena.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded virtual-summer-sundays-return
VIDEO
Released: 2-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Virtual Summer Sundays Return
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different world-class science facility each week, including the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—all DOE Office of Science User Facilities.

Comment
Newswise: People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
 Argonne National Laboratory

Since its founding, Argonne has employed and partnered with innovators whose contributions have dramatically pushed the frontiers of our understanding and improved the world.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards 22 Million Node-Hours of Computing Time to Support Cutting-Edge Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science today announced that 22 million node-hours for 41 scientific projects under the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces First Round of FY 2021 Public-Private Partnership Awards to Advance Fusion Energy
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $2.1 million across 9 collaborative projects between DOE national laboratories and private industry aimed at overcoming challenges in fusion energy development.

Comment
Newswise: A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
Released: 1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT
A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
 Argonne National Laboratory

Using Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
Released: 1-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT
Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese oxide. The findings, published in Energy and Environmental Science, provide new insight for developing grid-scale energy storage.

Comment
Newswise: Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
Released: 30-Jun-2021 5:30 PM EDT
Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.

Comment
Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature’s biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
4.1318