Newswise — BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2017 - Looking for the latest news on nutrition, the human body, early-stage biomedical advances or the environment? We’ve got all that and a whole lot more coming up at the 2017 Experimental Biology meeting (EB 2017), the premier annual meeting of six scientific societies in Chicago to be held April 22-26. With more than 14,000 attendees and thousands of scientific sessions, EB 2017 is a research bonanza you won’t want to miss.

This year’s meeting will include cutting-edge presentations on a wide array of topics, including:

• Advances in personalized/precision medicine

• The role of gut bacteria in health

• Leads in the fight against antibiotic resistance

• Genetic and biochemical drivers of chronic diseases

• New insights into cancer and how to treat it

• Innovative ways to study the brain

EB sponsoring societies include the American Association of Anatomists, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology, American Society for Nutrition and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

