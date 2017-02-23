Newswise — ORLANDO, Feb. 23, 2017 – More than 700 leading multiple sclerosis neurologists, neuroscientists, researchers, principal and young investigators will meet in Orlando today through Saturday for the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum 2017.

The annual forum, now in its second year, will focus on environmental factors, genetics and epigenetics in MS susceptibility and clinical course. New this year is the Neurology Resident Summit in Neuroimmunology, a program aimed at fostering the careers of young neurologists in training who have an interest in clinical or basic neuroimmunology. The summit, held immediately preceding the forum, drew 47 residents from the United States and Canada.

In the keynote address, Stephen Hauser, M.D., professor of neurology and director of the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco, will present findings that have contributed to a new understanding of autoimmune function in MS. Hauser’s address, the Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecture, honors the doctor who led the effort to found ACTRIMS in 1996.

ACTRIMS Forum 2017 features 18 invited talks, 11 oral presentations of the highest rated submitted abstracts, and 206 posters. Young researchers are encouraged to attend. Nearly 90 educational travel grants were awarded and 92 young investigators are registered.

Abstracts appear in the event’s mobile app, available as “ACTRIMS 2017” from the App Store or Google Play. Abstracts will be posted on the event website, www.actrims.org/forum2017, and MS Journal after the event. Late-breaking abstracts, embargoed until 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, will cover cutting-edge developments in MS research.

