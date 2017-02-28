Feature Channels:

While not as commonly known as toxins such as anthrax or smallpox, the Centers for Disease Control puts Francisella tularensis in the same category as these bioterrorism agents. Dr. Meenakshi Malik has dedicated much of her life to studying this potentially deadly bacterium, and she has begun to make progress towards developing a preventive vaccine. The National Institutes of Health is so encouraged by her work that they recently awarded her a second grant so that she may expand her research in this area.