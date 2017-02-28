Feature Channels:

 

Public Health

Medicine

Channels: Autoimmune Diseases, Dermatology, Infectious Diseases, Marijuana, Nanotechnology, Public Health
GW Department of Dermatology, GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, American Academy Of Dermatology, Dermatology, Nanotechnology, Fungal Infection, cannabis for autoimmune disease, Autoimmune Disease, Medical Marijuana, Contact Dermatitis, Public Health

Researchers in the GW Department of Dermatology to Speak, Present Posters at the 2017 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Clinicians and researchers from the GW Department of Dermatology will present on a variety of topics, including nanotechnology, fungal infections of the skin, cannabis for autoimmune diseases, contact dermatitis, and public health threats at the 75th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology.

28-Feb-2017

George Washington University

Medicine

Channels: Addiction, Aging, AIDS and HIV, Allergies, Alternative Medicine, Arthritis, Asthma, Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Bone Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular Health, Children's Health, Complementary Medicine, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Public Health

Drug Resistant Bacteria, Viral Outbreak Tracker, Colon Cancer Screening Q&A, and More in the Public Health News Source

The latest research, experts and features in Public Health in the Public Health News Source

28-Feb-2017

Newswise

Medicine

Channels: Cancer, Public Health
Pancreatic Cancer, Moon Shot Program, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Early Detection

Two Migration Proteins Boost Predictive Value of Pancreatic Cancer Biomarker

Adding two blood-borne proteins associated with cancer cell migration increases the predictive ability of the current biomarker for pancreatic cancer to detect early stage disease, a research team from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reports in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

28-Feb-2017

University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

Medicine

Science

Channels: Drug Resistance, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
Drug Resistant Bacteria, Infectious Diseases, Glass, Superbugs, World Health Organization

Microbiology Expert Available to Discuss Use of Glass to Limit Spread of Drug-Resistant Bacteria

28-Feb-2017

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Medicine

Channels: Drug Resistance, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
drug-resistant bacteria, Anitbiotics, anti-infectives, WHO, World Health Organization, Bacteria

Researcher Says “It’s Fair to Say Times Have Changed with First-Ever List of Antibiotic-Resistant Priority Pathogens.”

28-Feb-2017

Creighton University

Medicine

Channels: Cancer, Immunology, Public Health, Blood Disorders
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Leukemia, Leukemia Research, Acetylation, Histone

Medicine

Channels: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Cancer, Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Colorectal Cancer, Screening, Diagnostics, Colonoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, Prevention

A Softer Approach to Colon Cancer Screening: A Q&A with Samir Gupta

UC San Diego Health gastroenterologist and colorectal cancer screening expert offers advice on screening methods for colorectal cancer.

28-Feb-2017

University of California San Diego Health Sciences

Medicine

Channels: Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Genetics, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals
Rare Disease Day, Rare Diseases

University of Notre Dame's Richard Taylor Can Speak to Media About Rare Disease Day and Drug Development at the Warren Center

28-Feb-2017

University of Notre Dame

Medicine

Channels: Cancer, Public Health, All Journal News, Grant Funded News, Infectious Diseases, Neuro
Kimmel Cancer Center, Cancer, CMV, Cytomegalovirus

Study Finds No Evidence of Common Herpes Type Virus in Aggressive Brain Cancer Tissue

In a rigorous study of tumor tissue collected from 125 patients with aggressive brain cancers, researchers at Johns Hopkins say they have found no evidence of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and conclude that a link between the two diseases, as claimed by earlier reports, likely does not exist.

28-Feb-2017

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Medicine

Channels: Healthcare, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
Open Science Prize, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Trevor Bedford, Infectious Disease, Open Source, Ebola, zika

Open Science Prize Goes to Software Tool for Tracking Viral Outbreaks

After three rounds of competition — one of which involved a public vote — a software tool developed by researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Basel to track Zika, Ebola and other viral disease outbreaks in real time has won the first-ever international Open Science Prize.

28-Feb-2017

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Medicine

Channels: Diabetes, Public Health, Race, Surgery, Nursing
African Americans, Anesthesia, African Americans Anesthesia, African Americans Risks, High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, John Bing, Cheryl Nimmo, Dr. Cheryl Niimo, aana, crna

Anesthesia Considerations for African Americans Prior to Surgery

Informs the African American community of how two chronic diseases and other health issues can have an impact on anesthesia if surgery is needed.

28-Feb-2017

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Medicine

Channels: Dermatology, Public Health, Medical Meetings
American Academy Of Dermatology, Dermatology, Dermatologist, JAK inhibitors, alopecia areata, Atopic Dermatitis, Vitiligo, AAD Annual Meeting

Medicine

Channels: Medical Meetings, Dermatology, Public Health
American Academy Of Dermatology, AAD Annual Meeting, Dermatology, Dermatologist, Skin Care, skin care products

Medicine

Channels: Medical Meetings, Cancer, Dermatology, Public Health, Race
American Academy Of Dermatology, Dermatology, Dermatologist, Latinos, Skin Cancer, Skin Cancer Prevention, skin cancer detection, AAD Annual Meeting

Medicine

Channels: Grant Funded News, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Vaccines
Tularemia, Bioterrorism, Biodefense, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, Francisella Tularensis, Smallpox, Anthrax, Vaccine Development, Infectious Diseases, Niaid, Microbiology

Body's Immune Response to Bioterrorism Bacteria That Causes Tularemia Is Focus of Ongoing Research

While not as commonly known as toxins such as anthrax or smallpox, the Centers for Disease Control puts Francisella tularensis in the same category as these bioterrorism agents. Dr. Meenakshi Malik has dedicated much of her life to studying this potentially deadly bacterium, and she has begun to make progress towards developing a preventive vaccine. The National Institutes of Health is so encouraged by her work that they recently awarded her a second grant so that she may expand her research in this area.

28-Feb-2017

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Medicine

Science

Channels: Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Zika Virus
zika, Zika infection, Zika research, zika virus, Mosquito, Mosquito Borne Disease

More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought May Transmit Zika

Zika virus could be transmitted by more mosquito species than those currently known, according to a new predictive model created by ecologists at the University of Georgia and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.

28-Feb-2017

University of Georgia

Medicine

Channels: Healthcare, Oral Health, Public Health
Health Care Reform, Health Care Act, dental hygiene, Dental Hygienists, Oral Health, Oral Health Care

Health Care Changes to Impact Dental Care

This June, more than 1,500 dental hygienists will come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from top dental hygiene experts, advance their careers with new research and technology, and engage with their peers at the American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s 94th Annual Conference. Committed to providing excellent content, ADHA is proud to announce Hannah Maxey, PhD, MPH, RDH, who will cover changes in the health care system and how dental hygienists can prepare themselves for those changes at this year's conference.

27-Feb-2017

American Dental Hygienists' Association

Medicine

Channels: AIDS and HIV, Autoimmune Diseases, Behavioral Science, Biotech, Bone Health, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Men's Health, Mental Health, Military Health, Public Health, Regenerative Medicine, Seniors, Sex and Relationships, Sleep, Stem Cells, Women's Health

Kidney Failure Patients Face Hurdles, Sociology Expert, Subset Moves from Mother to Child, and More in the AIDS and HIV News Source

The latest research, features, and experts on HIV and AIDS.

27-Feb-2017

Newswise

Medicine

Channels: Cancer, Healthcare, Public Health
Mount Sinai Health System, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Colon Cancer, Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Colorectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Gastroenterolgy

Mount Sinai Experts Share Tips for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month This March

Mount Sinai experts are available during March’s Colorectal Cancer Awareness month to discuss prevention, screening options, and risk factors.

27-Feb-2017

Mount Sinai Health System

Medicine

Science

Channels: Agriculture, Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Nature (journal), All Journal News
Infectious Disease, Insect Management, Agricultural pest control, Mosquito Borne Disease, mosquito control, Wolbachia, cytoplasmic incompatibility

New Tool for Combating Mosquito-Borne Disease: Insect Parasite Genes

Discovery of the genes that the insect parasite Wolbachia uses to control its hosts' reproduction provides a powerful new tool for enhancing biological control efforts for mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, Zika and malaria.

27-Feb-2017

23-Feb-2017

Vanderbilt University






