Feature Channels:

Clinicians and researchers from the GW Department of Dermatology will present on a variety of topics, including nanotechnology, fungal infections of the skin, cannabis for autoimmune diseases, contact dermatitis, and public health threats at the 75th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology.
28-Feb-2017
George Washington University
28-Feb-2017
Pancreatic Cancer, Moon Shot Program, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Early Detection
Adding two blood-borne proteins associated with cancer cell migration increases the predictive ability of the current biomarker for pancreatic cancer to detect early stage disease, a research team from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reports in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
28-Feb-2017
University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
Drug Resistant Bacteria, Infectious Diseases, Glass, Superbugs, World Health Organization
|
28-Feb-2017
Missouri University of Science and Technology
drug-resistant bacteria, Anitbiotics, anti-infectives, WHO, World Health Organization, Bacteria
|
28-Feb-2017
Creighton University
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Leukemia, Leukemia Research, Acetylation, Histone
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Cancer, Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Colorectal Cancer, Screening, Diagnostics, Colonoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, Prevention
UC San Diego Health gastroenterologist and colorectal cancer screening expert offers advice on screening methods for colorectal cancer.
28-Feb-2017
University of California San Diego Health Sciences
Rare Disease Day, Rare Diseases
|
28-Feb-2017
University of Notre Dame
Channels:
Cancer, Public Health, Infectious Diseases, Kimmel Cancer Center, Cancer, CMV, Cytomegalovirus
In a rigorous study of tumor tissue collected from 125 patients with aggressive brain cancers, researchers at Johns Hopkins say they have found no evidence of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and conclude that a link between the two diseases, as claimed by earlier reports, likely does not exist.
28-Feb-2017
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Open Science Prize, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Trevor Bedford, Infectious Disease, Open Source, Ebola, zika
|
After three rounds of competition — one of which involved a public vote — a software tool developed by researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Basel to track Zika, Ebola and other viral disease outbreaks in real time has won the first-ever international Open Science Prize.
28-Feb-2017
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
African Americans, Anesthesia, African Americans Anesthesia, African Americans Risks, High Blood Pressure, Diabetes
Informs the African American community of how two chronic diseases and other health issues can have an impact on anesthesia if surgery is needed.
28-Feb-2017
American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)
American Academy Of Dermatology, Dermatology, Dermatologist, JAK inhibitors, alopecia areata, Atopic Dermatitis, Vitiligo, AAD Annual Meeting
|
American Academy Of Dermatology, AAD Annual Meeting, Dermatology, Dermatologist, Skin Care, skin care products
|
American Academy Of Dermatology, Dermatology, Dermatologist, Latinos, Skin Cancer, Skin Cancer Prevention, skin cancer detection, AAD Annual Meeting
|
Tularemia, Bioterrorism, Biodefense, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, Francisella Tularensis, Smallpox, Anthrax, Vaccine Development, Infectious Diseases, NIAID, Microbiology
While not as commonly known as toxins such as anthrax or smallpox, the Centers for Disease Control puts Francisella tularensis in the same category as these bioterrorism agents. Dr. Meenakshi Malik has dedicated much of her life to studying this potentially deadly bacterium, and she has begun to make progress towards developing a preventive vaccine. The National Institutes of Health is so encouraged by her work that they recently awarded her a second grant so that she may expand her research in this area.
28-Feb-2017
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
zika, Zika infection, Zika research, zika virus, Mosquito, Mosquito Borne Disease
|
Zika virus could be transmitted by more mosquito species than those currently known, according to a new predictive model created by ecologists at the University of Georgia and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.
28-Feb-2017
University of Georgia
Health Care Reform, Health Care Act, dental hygiene, Dental Hygienists, Oral Health, Oral Health Care
|
This June, more than 1,500 dental hygienists will come together from all parts of the U.S. to learn from top dental hygiene experts, advance their careers with new research and technology, and engage with their peers at the American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s 94th Annual Conference. Committed to providing excellent content, ADHA is proud to announce Hannah Maxey, PhD, MPH, RDH, who will cover changes in the health care system and how dental hygienists can prepare themselves for those changes at this year's conference.
27-Feb-2017 5:05 PM EST
28-Feb-2017
American Dental Hygienists' Association
Channels:
AIDS and HIV, Autoimmune Diseases, Behavioral Science, Biotech, Bone Health, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Men's Health, Mental Health, Military Health, Public Health, Regenerative Medicine, Seniors, Sex and Relationships, Sleep, Stem Cells, Women's Health, Local - Virginia
Mount Sinai Health System, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Colon Cancer, Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Colorectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Gastroenterolgy
|
Mount Sinai experts are available during March’s Colorectal Cancer Awareness month to discuss prevention, screening options, and risk factors.
27-Feb-2017
Expert Available
Mount Sinai Health System
Channels:
Agriculture, Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Infectious Disease, Insect Management, Agricultural pest control, Mosquito Borne Disease, mosquito control, Wolbachia, cytoplasmic incompatibility
Discovery of the genes that the insect parasite Wolbachia uses to control its hosts' reproduction provides a powerful new tool for enhancing biological control efforts for mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, Zika and malaria.
27-Feb-2017 11:00 AM EST
23-Feb-2017
Vanderbilt University