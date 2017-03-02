Newswise — Stephen Davis, MBBS, FRCP, MACP, the Theodore E. Woodward Endowed Chair and the Professor and Chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UM SOM); Director of the General Clinical Research Center and the Clinical Translational Science Institute; and Vice-President of Clinical Translational Science for the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, has received the Mary Betty Stevens Award for Outstanding Clinical Research from the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Physicians (ACP).

Dr. Davis received the award during the chapter’s annual scientific meeting on Friday, February 17 at the Turf Valley Resort and Conference Center in Ellicott City.

Dr. Davis is widely considered one of the country’s leading diabetes experts. His laboratory has found areas of the brain that act to blunt the body’s ability to protect against hypoglycemia, one of the most alarming complications of diabetes. Dr. Davis has also identified promising new treatments and interventions that counteract these mechanisms and stimulate the body’s ability to defend against hypoglycemia.

Past UM SOM winners of the award include Christopher V. Plowe, MD, MPH, the Founding Director of the Institute for Global Health, Frank M. Calia, MD, MACP, Professor of Medicine Emeritus and former Chair of Medicine, and Myron M. Levine, MD, DTPH, the Simon and Bessie Grollman Distinguished Professor of and Associate Dean for Global Health, Vaccinology & Infectious Diseases.

The award is named in honor of Mary Betty Stevens, MD, who was a Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University and a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland. A rheumatologist, Dr. Stevens was known as a pioneer in the research and treatment of lupus and attracted hundreds of medical students into clinical research. The first woman to occupy a division Chair in the Department of Medicine at Hopkins, she went on to open the Arthritis Center at Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore which was jointly run by Hopkins and the University of Maryland.

The ACP is a national organization of internists, the largest medical-specialty organization and the second-largest physician group in the United States. It includes 148,000 members, who include internists, internal medicine subspecialists, medical students, residents, and fellows.

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Commemorating its 210th Anniversary, the University of Maryland School of Medicine was chartered in 1807 and is the first public medical school in the United States and continues today as an innovative leader in accelerating innovation and discovery in medicine. The School of Medicine is the founding school of the University of Maryland and is an integral part of the 11-campus University System of Maryland. Located on the University of Maryland’s Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine works closely with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System to provide a research-intensive, academic and clinically based education. With 43 academic departments, centers and institutes and a faculty of more than 3,000 physicians and research scientists plus more than $400 million in extramural funding, the School is regarded as one of the leading biomedical research institutions in the U.S. with top-tier faculty and programs in cancer, brain science, surgery and transplantation, trauma and emergency medicine, vaccine development and human genomics, among other centers of excellence. The School is not only concerned with the health of the citizens of Maryland and the nation, but also has a global presence, with research and treatment facilities in more than 35 countries around the world. medschool.umaryland.edu/