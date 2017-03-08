Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) –Mercy Medical Center has announced that Debra A. Vachon, M.D., Surgical Director for The Center for Inflammatory Bowel and Colorectal Diseases, part of The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease at Mercy, has been recognized by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as a "Top Doctor” for 2017. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The national selection process for Castle Connolly's "Top Doctors" is based on both peer nomination and extensive review by a physician-led research team. Medical training, board certifications, achievements, and other credentials are also measured during the annual selection process.

Board Certified in Colorectal Surgery and General Surgery, Dr. Vachon is a recognized surgical specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory bowel and colorectal diseases.

Dr. Vachon was formerly the Director of The Colon and Rectal Center at Mercy, which offered patients one of the region’s first comprehensive, multidisciplinary programs dedicated to fighting colon and rectal disease. She has written numerous articles on the diseases and has been published in:

• American Journal of Surgery

• Diseases of the Colon & Rectum

• Journal of Emergency Medicine

• Journal of Pediatric Surgery

• Journal of Surgical Oncology

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. identifies top doctors, both nationally and regionally, based on an extensive nominations process open to all licensed physicians in the United States. The Castle Connolly physician-led research team reviews and screens all nominated physicians before selecting those regarded as the most outstanding healthcare providers to be Top Doctors. Physicians do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

Mercy Medical Center is a 143-year-old, university affiliated medical facility named a “Top Hospital” by U.S. News and World Report and has a national reputation for women’s health care. For more information on Mercy, visit www.mdmercy.com; MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER; or call 1-800-MD-MERCY.

-30-

