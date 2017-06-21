Josephine P. Briggs, MD, to Lead the Journal of American Society of Nephrology’s Incoming Editorial Team

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (June 21, 2017) Josephine P. Briggs, MD, begins her term on January 1, 2018 as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of American Society of Nephrology (JASN), considered the leading specialty journal in nephrology. She will direct a team of highly qualified nephrology researchers to achieve the goal of maintaining and further enhancing the journal's scientific pre-eminence. JASN publishes both highly competitive original manuscripts, and invited reviews and special articles in all areas of basic and clinical science relevant to kidney function, kidney disease and clinical nephrology. Dr. Briggs will serve a 6-year term.

"The base of scientific excellence is strong. JASN is, by all measures, the most influential specialty journal for the discipline of nephrology," Dr. Briggs said. "My vision for JASN would place central focus on the publication of the best primary research in nephrology. The core of JASN is and should remain original research reports of the highest quality. The scope of the journal should continue to be the entire range of renal research from the most basic structural biology, cell biology, kidney physiology through the entire translational process-and extending to the most applied, including observational studies, epidemiology, clinical trials, and health services research."

Dr. Briggs is director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. Previously she served as interim director for the NIH Precision Medicine Cohort Program, and as acting director of the Division of Clinical Innovation, in the agency's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. Dr. Briggs is an active member of ASN and has served as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Clinical Investigation and on the editorial boards of Seminars in Nephrology, Kidney International, Hypertension, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. She succeeds Co-Editors-in-Chief Alfred K. Cheung, MD, and Matthew Griffin, MBChB.

# # #

