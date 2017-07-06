Newswise — Reston, VA — Radiologists can improve their consistency of interpreting and reporting CT and MR imaging of liver cancer with a new version of the Liver Imaging Reporting and Data System (LI-RADS®).

“This latest LI-RADS version has new content that will help improve patient care. It better meets clinical, educational and research needs,” said Claude B. Sirlin, MD, chair of the American College of Radiology (ACR) Committee on LI-RADS. “The update helps radiologists diagnose liver cancer and assess treatment response, while reducing imaging interpretation variability and enhancing communication with referring doctors,” said Sirlin.

The new version includes Core and shortened Essential documents for CT and MRI. It covers an updated CT/MRI diagnostic algorithm, new treatment response assessment algorithm, and basic management and reporting guidances.

Access to LI-RADS is free. It applies to patients with cirrhosis or those at risk for liver cancer. The update was written by members of the CT/MRI LI-RADS v2017 Writing Group.

