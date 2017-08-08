ACR: Strengthening Patient-Centered Care Education

Newswise — RESTON, VA — Members of the new Education Committee of the American College of Radiology (ACR) Commission on Patient- and Family-Centered Care are developing educational resources and tools to encourage radiology professionals to lead patient engagement and improve patient experience and satisfaction.

“The call for patient-centered care is transforming the way radiology is practiced. The ACR is responding by developing a unified educational strategy to meet radiologists’ needs to put the concepts of patient engagement and value vs volume into practice,” said James V. Rawson, MD, FACR, commission chair.

The new committee is chaired by Cheri L. Canon, MD, FACR. It will work closely with members of the ACR Commission on Education to expand educational offerings concerning patient-centered care for practicing radiologists, residents and medical students. Matthew Cham, MD, chair of that commission’s eLearning committee is vice chair.

Committee members, besides Canon, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Cham, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, include:

Alexandru C. Bageac , MD, Radia, Lynnwood, WA

, MD, Radia, Lynnwood, WA Michael A. Bruno , MD, Penn State Hershey Radiology, Hershey, PA

, MD, Penn State Hershey Radiology, Hershey, PA Harris Cohen , MD, University of TennesseeHealth Science Center, Memphis, TN

, MD, University of TennesseeHealth Science Center, Memphis, TN Sue Collier , MSN, RN, PFCC leader, AHA/HRET, Chicago, IL

, MSN, RN, PFCC leader, AHA/HRET, Chicago, IL Carolynn M. DeBenedecti s, MD, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA

s, MD, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA Danielle Del Re , DO, Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health, Staten Island, NY

, DO, Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health, Staten Island, NY Amanda Denoronha , RDMS, RVT, Bay State Health, Springfield, MA

, RDMS, RVT, Bay State Health, Springfield, MA Devon Divito , MD, University of Texas, Galveston, TX

, MD, University of Texas, Galveston, TX Catherine Everett , MD, Coastal Radiology Associates in New Bern, NC

, MD, Coastal Radiology Associates in New Bern, NC Paula T. Gonyea , MBA, University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT

, MBA, University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT Ellen Greer, patient advocate, Smyrna, GA

patient advocate, Smyrna, GA Julie Gubernick , MD, Einstein Medical Center, Montgomery, PA

, MD, Einstein Medical Center, Montgomery, PA Sally Herschorn , MD, University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT

, MD, University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT Jennifer Kemp , MD, Diversified Radiology, Denver, CO

, MD, Diversified Radiology, Denver, CO Jean Kunjummen , DO, Emory University Midtown Hospital, Atlanta, GA

, DO, Emory University Midtown Hospital, Atlanta, GA Kathy Lease , EdD, patient advocate, Texarcana, AK

, EdD, patient advocate, Texarcana, AK Brandon Lei , MD, Staten Island University Hospital, Staten Island, NY

, MD, Staten Island University Hospital, Staten Island, NY Christie Lincoln , MD, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX Julie Ginn-Moretz , family advocate, Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, GA

, family advocate, Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, GA Michael Morrow , DO, Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA

, DO, Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA David Sarkany , MD, Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health, Staten Island, NY

, MD, Staten Island University Hospital/Northwell Health, Staten Island, NY Rebecca Seidel , MD, Emory University, Atlanta, GA

, MD, Emory University, Atlanta, GA Priscilla Slanetz , MD, MPH, Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

, MD, MPH, Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA Susan Sotardi , MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA Kari Visscher , MD, Ontario, CA

, MD, Ontario, CA Ian Weissman , DO, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI

, DO, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI Marc Willis , DO, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

, DO, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX Scott Winner , MD, Penn State Hershey Radiology, Hershey, PA

, MD, Penn State Hershey Radiology, Hershey, PA Max Wintermark, MD, StanfordUniversity Medical Center, Stanford, CA

The committee members developed the Radiologist’s Toolkit for Patient- and Family-Centered Care, a website platform that provides resources and tools based on a radiologist’s unique practice setting and development needs to improve patient collaboration and inclusion. Committee members are working with Radiology-TEACHES (Technology-Enhanced Appropriateness Criteria Home for Education Simulation), an online portal that uses case vignettes in the ACR Radiology Curriculum Management SystemTM (RCMS) integrated with the ACR Select® clinical decision support (CDS) to educate students in the process of ordering imaging studies appropriately.

Resources provided by the commission enhance radiologists’ understanding of — and participation in — new practice and payment models and advise on providing effective patient- and family-centered care.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

To arrange an interview with any ACR member, please contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.