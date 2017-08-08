Mercy Medical Center Ranked a Top Maryland Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has been ranked third best hospital (tied) in Baltimore and all of Maryland for 2017-18 by U.S. News & World Report in its annual “Best Hospitals” edition. Mercy was rated nationally in Orthopedics for the second consecutive year, rising from #47th to #38th in the United States for 2017-18. Mercy was the only community hospital in Maryland to achieve a national ranking in Orthopedics.

Mercy was also named a “high performing” hospital in five of seven procedure/condition categories measured by U.S. News and World Report, including: Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Colon Cancer Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Heart Failure.

“Once again, we are very pleased to receive this recognition from U.S. News & World Report, capping another successful fiscal year of achievements for Mercy. It is indicative of the hard work, dedication and skill of Mercy physicians, nurses, and staff who put the mission of The Sisters of Mercy into practice every day,” said Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO of Mercy Medical Center.

According to Mr. Mullen, in addition to this national honor, Mercy was recently ranked as one of the top 300 midsize employers in the United States by Forbes magazine. For the sixth consecutive year, Mercy also received the Women’s Choice Award distinguishing it as one of the 2017 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 146 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

Updated for 2017-18, U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators. U.S. News reports that hospitals may have received fewer “High Performing” recognitions in the Procedures & Conditions ratings than in 2016. In addition, hospitals scoring well on the Patient Safety Score last year may score average or close to average in 2017.

“Best Hospitals” was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. U.S. News & World Report is a multi-platform publisher of news and analysis.

Further details including the rankings and methodology re: Mercy Medical Center are available here.

Mercy Medical Center is a 143-year-old, university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women’s health care. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is located in the heart of downtown Baltimore, MD. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, visit MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-