Grace Simpson Wins Clinical Instructor of the Year
Clinical educator applauded for impact on students
Article ID: 680526
Released: 8-Sep-2017 12:00 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — Grace Simpson, MSN, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Reidsville, N.C. will receive the Clinical Practitioner Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.
“I am truly humbled and honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Grace Simpson, MSN, CRNA. “My position as CRNA Clinical Instructor at Wake Forest Baptist Health has afforded me continual growth while challenging myself and the students to keep learning.”
A CRNA for more than 20 years, Simpson has been described as the consummate educator. Simpson is responsible for providing nurse anesthesia students with hands-on experience in the operating room. In addition, stimulating the students critical thinking skills and custom teaching plans for each student. Simpson is a staff nurse anesthetist and clinical instructor at Wake Forest Baptist medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Education
Clinical Instructor of the Year Award
The Clinical Instructor of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the teaching of nurse anesthesia students in the clinical area.
About the AANA
Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals.
More Information