 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Grace Simpson Wins Clinical Instructor of the Year

Clinical educator applauded for impact on students

Article ID: 680526

Released: 8-Sep-2017 12:00 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Grace Simpson, MSN, CRNA

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Healthcare, Nursing, Nursing, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • crna, aana, AANA Annual Congress, Nurse Anesthesia, Clinical Instructor of the Year Award,
  • Grace Simpson, CRNA, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Nurse Anesthesia Program
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Grace Simpson, MSN, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Reidsville, N.C. will receive the Clinical Practitioner Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash. 

     “I am truly humbled and honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Grace Simpson, MSN, CRNA.  “My position as CRNA Clinical Instructor at Wake Forest Baptist Health has afforded me continual growth while challenging myself and the students to keep learning.”

     A CRNA for more than 20 years, Simpson has been described as the consummate educator.  Simpson is responsible for providing nurse anesthesia students with hands-on experience in the operating room.  In addition, stimulating the students critical thinking skills and custom teaching plans for each student.  Simpson is a staff nurse anesthetist and clinical instructor at Wake Forest Baptist medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

     

    Education

    • Master’s of Health Sciences in clinical leadership from Duke University in Durham, N.C.
    • Master’s of Science degree in nurse anesthesia from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Raleigh School of Nurse Anesthesia
    • Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

    Clinical Instructor of the Year Award

     The Clinical Instructor of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the teaching of nurse anesthesia students in the clinical area.

     

     

     

    About the AANA

    Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals.

     

    More Information

     

     

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!