UH Launches Single Sign on Technology for Clinicians

University Hospitals launches single sign on technology for clinicians

The health system is first in Northeast Ohio to offer CliniSync’s new statewide program

Newswise — CLEVELAND, Ohio – University Hospitals (UH) clinicians are the first in Northeast Ohio to have access to the Community Health Record through CliniSync’s single sign on technology, making access to critical information from other health care facilities more efficient and timely than ever before.

“A more complete picture of a person’s health allows our providers to create comprehensive plans that deliver safe, quality, effective care to our patients,” says Jeffrey Sunshine, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Information Officer, University Hospitals. “This new feature of UHCare’s electronic medical record is the big picture of our patient’s health across Ohio, instead of relying on paperwork or memory.”

Accessible directly through the UHCare Ambulatory electronic medical record, CliniSync connects UH providers to patient care information from more than 155 participating hospitals and nearly 5,000 clinicians throughout Ohio. One example of how providers plan to leverage the system is to track patient’s health when they are away at college.

“Having a comprehensive picture of a patient’s health provides a quicker, more efficient ability for physicians and clinicians to make decisions on a patient’s medical needs,” says Adam Rossbach, director of the CliniSync Health Information Exchange. “Having that comprehensive information as a screen within their electronic medical record system without the need to log into a separate application makes it fast and effective.”

UH’s nearly five year partnership with CliniSync – Ohio’s statewide health information exchange (HIE) program – helps providers better serve patients who may receive care across the state. Key features of CliniSync’s HIE include lab results, radiology/imaging reports, pathology, patient history and care summaries all in real-time.

UH was recently recognized for adopting and maintaining advanced technology to enhance patient care and advance patient engagement. For the third straight year, UH was named a Most Wired Hospital by Hospitals & Health Networks, one of 461 hospitals and health systems nationwide and one of only 32 in Ohio to earn this distinction.