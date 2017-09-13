NIH’s All of Us Journey Comes to Chicago

Newswise — This week, Chicago hospitals will host the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit to raise awareness about the All of Us Research Program — an ambitious effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research and improve health.

The first stop in Chicago is in the Illinois Medical District, hosted by the University of Illinois at Chicago and Rush University Medical Center. The mobile unit is free and open to the public, and will stop in a number of locations in Chicago and Illinois in September.

WHEN:

Sept. 14

11:00 a.m. to 5:oo p.m.

WHERE:

600 S. Paulina St. (at Harrison St.)

DETAILS:

This appearance is one stop on the All of Us Journey’s 37-week national tour. The All of Us consortium in Illinois—comprised of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, Northshore University Health System and Rush University Medical Center—invites you to attend this event to learn more about the All of Us Research Program and its potential to advance precision medicine in the future.

As this traveling exhibit makes its way across the nation, it is providing community members with information about the All of Us Research Program. Unlike a single research study focused on a specific disease or community, All of Us will serve as a national research resource to inform thousands of studies, covering a wide range of health conditions.

To cover the mobile unit or schedule an interview, please contact Jackie Carey at 312-996-8277 or jmcarey@uic.edu or Kevin McKeough at 312-942-7820 or Kevin_McKeough@rush.edu.

For a full listing of events, visit joinallofus.org.