Plenary Sessions and Speakers Announced for ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress

Newswise — Princeton, NJ—September 18, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced plenary sessions and speakers for its 20th Annual European Congress that will be held 4-8 November 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. The congress will center on the theme, “The Evolution of Value in Health Care.” Co-chairs for the congress are Andrew Briggs, DPhil, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland and Maarten IJzerman, PhD, University of Twente, Enschede , The Netherlands.

The first plenary session, “Where Is the Value in Value-Based Health Care?,” is scheduled for Monday, 6 November 2017. This plenary will explore value-based health care (VBHC) from a clinical and hospital perspective and discuss the challenges and main differences of VBHC compared with cost-effectiveness analysis from an industrial, health economics, and patient perspective. Plenary speakers include:

Moderator: Maarten J. IJzerman, PhD , University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands

, University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands Speaker: Peter Naredi , University of Gothenburg and European CanCer Organization, Brussels, Belgium

, University of Gothenburg and European CanCer Organization, Brussels, Belgium Speaker: Luke Slawomirski , Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Paris, France

, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Paris, France Speaker: Bettina Ryll, MD, PhD , Melanoma Patient Network Europe and European Society for Medical Oncology, Uppsala, Sweden

, Melanoma Patient Network Europe and European Society for Medical Oncology, Uppsala, Sweden Speaker: Maarten Akkerman, Medtronic, Tolochenaz, Switzerland

The second plenary, “Appraising the Appraisers: What Is the Future of Health technology Assessment in Europe?,” will be held Tuesday, 7 November 2017. This plenary will examine how health technology assessment (HTA) processes might be compared and evaluated, including questions such as, “How cost effective are HTA processes?,” “What is the value for money of HTA activities?,” and “Is there a ‘perfect HTA process’ that can serve as benchmark?”. Plenary speakers include:

Moderator: Andrew Briggs, DPhil , University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK Speaker: Susan Guthrie, PhD, MSci , Rand Europe, Cambridge, UK

, Rand Europe, Cambridge, UK Speaker: Nicola Allen, PhD , Precision for Value, London, UK

, Precision for Value, London, UK Speaker: Zoe Garrett, MPhil, MRes, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and EUnetHTA, Manchester, UK

The third plenary, “Evolution of Value: Perspectives From Both Sides of the Atlantic,” is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 November 2017. This plenary will feature health economists from the United Kingdom, United States, and France who will discuss how methodological, societal, and political forces have shaped the current valuation of medical technologies and what the future holds for valuation in health. Plenary speakers include:

Moderator: Shelby D. Reed, PhD, RPh , Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA Speaker: Mandy Ryan, PhD, MSc , College of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK

, College of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK Speaker: Charles E. Phelps, PhD , University of Rochester, Gualala, CA, USA

, University of Rochester, Gualala, CA, USA Speaker: Jerome Wittwer, PhD, Bordeaux University, Bordeaux, France

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its role in improving health care decisions. The ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress draws more than 5000 health care stakeholders, including health ministries and government offices, health technology assessment bodies, public and private payers, researchers and academicians, and patients and patient advocates. The congress also features the Society’s renowned Essential HEOR Education curriculum of half-day and full-day short courses on 4-5 November 2017. The ISPOR Short Course Program offers 30+ HEOR course topics across 7 tracks. A variety of issue panels, workshops, forums, educational symposia and educational forums, podium presentations, and poster presentations will also be featured.

The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) is a nonprofit, international, educational and scientific organization that promotes health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

