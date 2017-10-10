American College of Gastroenterology Announces Winners of Third Annual SCOPYs: Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention and Year-Round Excellence

Newswise — Orlando, FL (October 13, 2017) – The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) announces the winners of the 2017 SCOPY Awards (Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention and Year-Round Excellence) to recognize the achievements of ACG members in their community engagement, education and awareness efforts for colorectal cancer prevention.

“The 2017 SCOPY Award Winners deliver yet another class of extraordinary initiatives, meeting the high bar established in past years,” said Jordan J. Karlitz, MD, FACG, Chair, ACG Public Relations Committee, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Section of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Tulane Cancer Center, New Orleans, LA. “Many projects exhibit zeal and a fervent, ongoing commitment to community service, public health, and the national screening goal of 80% of eligible adults by 2018.”

Twenty-one projects were selected by a panel of three judges that included Dr. Karlitz, Patricia L. Raymond, MD, FACG, ACG Public Relations Committee, Assistant Professor of Clinical Internal Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Physician, Gastroenterology Consultants, a division of Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater pllc, and Eugenia Tsai, MD, GI Fellow, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA.

“Year after year, the GI community demonstrates its remarkable dedication to support colorectal cancer (CRC) prevention,” said ACG President Carol A. Burke, MD, FACG. “The passion and dedication of ACG members to communicate the critical message of CRC screening and prevention is evident in every submission,” she added.

The winners will be honored at the SCOPY Awards Ceremony & Workshop on Sunday, October 15, at 3:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (Room W205A, Orange County Convention Center) and in the 2017 SCOPY Awards Booklet.

*Details of the awards can be found in the 2017 SCOPY Awards Booklet.*

SCOPY AWARDS for 2017

Best Spanish Language Video

Adewale B. Ajumobi, MD, Rancho Mirage, CA

Spanish Language Video Helps Viewers Understand What to Expect from Colonoscopy

Best Community Service Delivery

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin, TX

Second Annual Charity Screening Event for At-Risk Patients

Most Vibrant Community Event

Borland-Groover Clinic, Jacksonville, FL

600 People Raise $50,000 for Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Best Use of Patient Profiles to Increase Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Central Illinois Endoscopy Center, Peoria, IL

“Don’t Wait for a Reason. The Reasons Are Already There.”

Best Concept for Community Advertising by a Private Practice

Gastro Health, LLC, Miami, FL

“Be There for Your Family During Those Special Moments”

Best Coordinated Social Media Campaign by a Private Practice

Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Professionally Designed and Synchronized Social Media Messaging

Tie for Best in Blue

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology,

Philadelphia, PA

When the Philly Skyline Turns Blue, Think of Colon Cancer

Tie for Best in Blue

Whitfield L. Knapple, MD, FACG, Chair, ACG National Affairs Committee, ACG Board of Governors, Arkansas Gastroenterology, North Little Rock, AR

Bridges and Building Go Blue in Little Rock

Best Colorectal Cancer Awareness Outcomes Assessment

Jinendra Satiya, MD, and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Palm Beach Regional GME Consortium, Internal Medicine Residency Program, Atlantis, FL

An Office-Based Endeavor to Increase Screening Rates

Best Multi-Channel Colorectal Cancer Awareness Initiative

John Muir Health, Walnut Creek, CA

Translating Words into Action

Best Call-to-Action

Midwest Gastroenterology, Lee’s Summit, MO

“What’s in Your Colon?”

SCOPY Spirit of Collaboration Award

Fight Colorectal Cancer, National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, American Cancer Society, and Katie Couric

Livestreamed Awareness Event at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City

Best Original Event Concept and Community Engagement

Pooja Singhal, MD, and Saint Anthony Gastroenterology Department, Oklahoma City, OK

“Colon Polypalooza” Held in Partnership with Whole Foods

Best Community Service Delivery and Comprehensive Community Education Initiative

Darrell M. Gray, II, MD, MPH, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH

Sweeping Community Service and Education for the Public and the Health Care Community

Best Social Media Tactic to Advance Education and Awareness

University of California, Irvine, Orange, CA

Reaching the Community through Facebook Live Video

Tie for Best CRC Awareness Initiative by an ACG Governor

Stephen T. Amann, MD, FACG, ACG Board of Governors, Digestive Health Specialists, PA, Tupelo, MS

“Don’t Clown Around, Get Screened”

Tie for Best CRC Awareness Initiative by an ACG Governor

James C. Hobley, MD, MSc, FACG, ACG Board of Governors, GastroIntestinal Specialists, AMC, Shreveport, LA

Dr. Seuss-Themed Top Hats and Outfits for CRC Awareness

Best Video by an Academic Center

University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Q&A Video on Colorectal Cancer to Capture Attention of Age-Appropriate Patients

Best Patient Education Website

Andres Gelrud, MD, MMSc, Gastro Health, Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, FL

Juan F. Echavarria, MD, MS, University of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Neil Sengupta, MD, University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL

Using Multimedia to Provide Patient Education

SCOPY Inspiration & Impact Award

Matthew Paul Mewhorter, CancerOwl.com, Culpeper, VA

CRC Survivor Tells Stories through CancerOwl Comic

Best Coordinated Community Health Intervention

University of Virginia, Department of Gastroenterology, Charlottesville, VA

Reaching Every Corner of Virginia with Coordinated Public Health Effort

*See the 2017 SCOPY Awards Booklet for more information on the winning entries.*

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of more than 14,000 individuals from 85 countries. The College's vision is to be the pre-eminent professional organization that champions the evolving needs of clinicians in the delivery of high-quality, evidence-based and compassionate health care to gastroenterology patients. The mission of the College is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention and treatment. www.gi.org

Visit the ACG Blog for all news, featured research and expert insights related to the World Congress of Gastroenterology at ACG2017. Follow ACG on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and share your live updates #WCOGatACG2017.