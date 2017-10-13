Dr. Douglas L. Fraker to Chair Rutgers/RWJBarnabas Surgical Services

Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ—A renowned endocrine and oncologic surgeon with decades of NIH-funded research experience and one of the largest endocrine surgery practices in the country has joined Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School as chair of the Department of Surgery, officials at the medical school and RWJBarnabas Health announced today.

Dr. Douglas L. Fraker, who currently leads the Division of Endocrine and Oncologic Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, will begin his duties as department chair at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School on Jan. 1, 2018. He will lead the department in each of its mission areas, including the clinical arm, which is a component of Rutgers Health. In addition, he will serve as surgeon-in-chief at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and chief of the surgical service at RWJBarnabas Health’s Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–New Brunswick.

“This is a great step forward in building a world-class academic health center. Dr. Fraker brings to Rutgers Biomedical Health Sciences, and our partners at RWJBarnabas Health, a wealth of experience in endocrine and oncologic surgery, both in clinical expertise as well as through his highly regarded research. He is also a skilled leader. We look forward to his arrival,” says Dr. Brian L. Strom, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and executive vice president for health affairs at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

“This is an exciting and transformative time for Robert Wood Johnson Medical School,” agrees Dr. Sherine E. Gabriel, dean. “Dr. Fraker shares our vision of health care that is high quality, cost effective and patient-centered. We are pleased to welcome him to the Rutgers family and are confident that, under his leadership, the department will strategically align the medical school’s clinical strengths through integration, specialization and recruitment to create nationally recognized multidisciplinary programs, as well as develop a robust research program throughout surgery.”

RWJBarnabas Health will be a driving force in helping realize that vision, with a significant investment that will help support the recruitment of additional faculty and staff, development of department infrastructure and expansion of programs in a variety of surgical sub-specialties.

“Dr. Fraker is an exceptional physician leader and will be transformational for Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and RWJBarnabas Health,” says Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and chief executive officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “The strength of his leadership will advance our mutual commitment to drive pioneering research on a national scale and further our mission to ensure the health and wellness of our communities.”

Dr. Fraker envisions a department that not only will encourage New Jersey residents to stay within state for exceptional surgical care, but that will also be viewed as national experts in their own right. His goal, he says, is to help inspire faculty, residents, staff and students to make outstanding research, education and clinical contributions at regional, national and international levels.

“All of the components of a top-tier academic health center and health system are present here, from a leadership committed to success, to the resources to build a nationally recognized department,” Dr. Fraker says. “The state of New Jersey deserves a pre-eminent academic health center to provide outstanding clinical care and cutting-edge research for its residents. I’m honored to contribute to that vision.”

Known for a leadership style that reflects transparency, consensus-building and fairness, as well as considering co-workers as family, Dr. Fraker says he looks forward to working with the division leaders within surgery to expand and further develop the department.

“One of the most attractive aspects of this job is the quality and dedication of the leadership across all divisions,” he says. “As chair of surgery, I intend to work for them to allow each division to grow into a nationally recognized clinical enterprise.”

A Midwest native, Dr. Fraker spent most of his career on the East Coast. Following receipt of his bachelor of arts degree in molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin, Dr. Fraker attended Harvard Medical School, where he graduated magna cum laude. His residency training in general surgery was at the University of California, San Francisco.

In the midst of his residency training, Dr. Fraker did a three-year research fellowship at the Surgery Branch of the National Cancer Institute, working in the area of surgical metabolism. When he completed his chief residency at UCSF, Dr. Fraker returned to the NCI as a senior investigator. He was later named chief of NCI’s Surgical Metabolism Section and head of endocrine surgery for all of the National Institutes of Health. Over the course of the next four years, Dr. Fraker studied a variety of endocrine conditions, focusing on gastrinomas, insulinomas, surgical treatment of multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN-1 and MEN-2), and re-operative parathyroid surgery. Dr. Fraker also did extensive pre-clinical and clinical research on regional therapies for cancer. He was the principal investigator on multiple trials studying TNF for isolated limb perfusion for melanoma and sarcoma. He developed an operation called isolated liver perfusion to treat advanced metastatic disease to the liver.

He joined the University of Pennsylvania in 1996 as the Jonathan E. Rhoads Professor of Surgical Science and chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology. At Penn he continued his work in regional perfusion and conducted the only trial in the world evaluating photodynamic therapy for treatment of intra-peritoneal malignancies. Six years later, due to Dr. Fraker’s tremendous interest in endocrine surgery, that division was renamed the Division of Endocrine and Oncologic Surgery. Dr. Fraker is an expert in all areas of thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal and gastro-pancreatic endocrine tumors. He has had several leadership roles at Penn, including vice chair for clinical affairs and deputy director of the University of Pennsylvania Cancer Center. He also serves as vice chair for research in Penn’s Department of Surgery.

His own research has been extensive. Focused most recently on regional treatment of advanced endocrine cancers, his studies and clinical expertise have resulted in more than 265 publications in professional journals and peer-reviewed publications, and he has been invited to speak nationally and internationally on a variety of topics related to endocrine surgery and oncology.

Dr. Fraker has also written more than 80 chapters and reviews and contributed to four books, including four editions of Surgery on Call . He currently serves on eight editorial advisory boards of journals, including Annals of Surgical Oncology, Thyroid Journal, Oncology Journal and The Laryngoscope, and is a member of multiple professional associations, where he has held leadership roles on boards and committees.

About Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

As one of the nation’s leading comprehensive medical schools, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in education, research, health care delivery, and the promotion of community health. Part of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School encompasses 20 basic science and clinical departments, and hosts centers and institutes including The Cardiovascular Institute, the Child Health Institute of New Jersey, and the Women’s Health Institute. The medical school has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as among the top 100 medical schools in the nation for research and primary care.

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility and the medical school’s principal affiliate, comprise one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers. Clinical services are provided by more than 500 faculty physicians in 200+ specialties and subspecialties as part of Rutgers Health, the clinical arm of Rutgers University. Rutgers Health is the most comprehensive academic health care provider in New Jersey, offering a breadth of accessible clinical care throughout the state supported by the latest in medical research and education.

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School maintains educational programs at the undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate levels on its campuses in New Brunswick and Piscataway and provides continuing education courses for health care professionals and community education programs. To learn more about Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, visit rwjms.rutgers.edu.

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is the most comprehensive health care delivery system in New Jersey, with a service area covering 5 million people. The system includes 11 acute care hospitals—Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–Hamilton, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–Rahway and Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston; three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital (Children’s Specialized Hospital), a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a medical group, multi-site imaging centers and two accountable care organizations.

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest private employer—with more than 32,500 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns—and routinely captures national awards for outstanding quality and safety. For more information about RWJBarnabas Health, visit rwjbh.org.

--#--