IU Business Law Scholars: Securities Case Shouldn't Have Reached Supreme Court

Newswise — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- One of the most anticipated cases to be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this term -- Leidos v. Indiana Public Retirement System -- was settled Monday. But two professors in Indiana University's Kelley School of Business continue to raise serious questions as to why the case ever would have come before the nation's highest court.

The securities law case was getting attention because many legal scholars said a decision would help better define public companies' obligations to disclose information to investors.

Matthew Turk and Karen Woody, both assistant professors of business law at Kelley, argued that that simply wasn't the case, in a Harvard Law School blog post published this summer and in an upcoming article in the Stanford Law Review Online.

The legal question presented in the case was whether the failure to comply with a regulation issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 303 of Regulation S-K, can be grounds for a securities fraud claim pursuant to Rule 10b-5 and the related Section 10(b) of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act.

"This was a significant securities law case, because Item 303 concerns one of the more controversial corporate disclosures mandated by the SEC -- an overview of known uncertainties facing a company's financial future, which must be provided in the company's 'Management's Discussion and Analysis,'" Turk and Woody said.

"Although Leidos has been billed in both the briefing to the Supreme Court and academic commentary as presenting a classic circuit split, a careful reading of the underlying precedents revealed no genuine dispute among the federal courts," they said.

In the article, "Leidos and the Roberts Court's Improvident Securities Law Docket," they noted that while there were differences between the 9th and 2nd Circuits, all of the relevant circuit court opinions agreed that a violation of Item 303 "may" constitute a viable fraud claim under of the rule in some, but not all, circumstances. The opinions also followed the same underlying reasoning for how those circumstances were to be determined.

Thus, even before the settlement, Woody and Turk thought the Leidos case left "so little to be resolved that it is ripe for removal from the Supreme Court's docket."