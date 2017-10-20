Expert Available to Discuss How White House Plan Could Impact Back Pain Patients Trying to Avoid Opioids

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Oct. 12 that directs various federal agencies to develop regulations that could strip state laws protecting patients’ access to vital health care services such as non-drug approaches to pain treatment. The order would change the health insurance market and leave patients with little choice but to buy plans light on benefits and high in cost, according to the American Chiropractic Association (ACA).

John Falardeau, ACA senior vice president of public policy and advocacy, is available to discuss in depth how the White House’s plan to stimulate the creation of Association Health Plans (AHPs) could put patients--who want and need non-drug approaches to pain such as spinal manipulation, acupuncture, and massage--in jeopardy of losing coverage of these essential services, forcing them to rely on therapies that carry far greater risks.

Access to non-drug pain treatments is especially relevant today in light of the opioid crisis in the United States. The overuse and abuse of these powerful prescription painkillers for common musculoskeletal conditions has contributed to the epidemic of opioid addiction and even death. A study published in the September 2017 issue of the journal Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety found that back pain is one of the leading reasons why people are prescribed opioids.

John has lobbied in support of patients’ choice in health care for more than 12 years. Before coming to ACA, he was the director of government affairs for the Rubber Manufacturers Association. John also spent 10 years serving as a senior assistant to two members of the House of Representatives. During his tenure on Capitol Hill, he was involved in drafting and monitoring legislation on issues ranging from transportation and taxes to health care.

To speak with John Falardeau, please contact Amanda Donohue at adonohue@acatoday.org or 703-812-0209. To find a chiropractor near you, visit ACA's website.