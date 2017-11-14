ASCB Names 67 Society Fellows for 2017
Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce the 2017 cohort of ASCB Fellows. The honor of being named an ASCB Fellow is bestowed to ASCB members by their peers. Fellows are recognized for their meritorious efforts to advance cell biology and its applications and for their service to ASCB.
The final list of approved Fellow nominees is reviewed and approved by the ASCB Council.
“Being elected as an ASCB Fellow is an incredible honor---one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on an ASCB member,” said Kathleen Green, the Joseph L. Mayberry, Sr. Professor of Pathology at Northwestern University and a newly appointed ASCB Fellow. “It is recognition by our peers not just for outstanding scientific contributions, but also for continued service to ASCB and to its missions of promoting cell biology internationally, developing the careers of the next generation of cell biologists, and advocating the importance of cell biology to the public.” Green has served as ASCB’s Secretary since 2011 and helps manage the Society Fellows program.
To be eligible to become an ASCB Fellow, a person must have been a member in good standing of ASCB for at least 10 years. Their research must have also had a significant and sustained impact on the discipline of cell biology. Typically, nominees have also served on ASCB committees, ASCB Council, or as an ASCB award reviewer.
The new ASCB Fellows will be recognized at the 2017 ASCB|EMBO Meeting in Philadelphia in December at a special reception and awards ceremony. Fellows will also be profiled in ASCB publications and online and may be featured in other ASCB materials.
See below for a complete list of the 67 2017 ASCB Fellows and their institutions.
Winston Anderson, Howard University
Renato Aguilera, University of Texas, El Paso
Bonnie Bassler, Princeton University/HHMI
Sue Biggins, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Michael Bishop, University of California, San Francisco
Gary Borisy, The Forsyth Institute
Daniel Branton, Harvard University
B.R. Brinkley, Baylor College of Medicine
David Burgess, Boston College
Keith Burridge, University of North Carolina
Andrew Campbell, Brown University
Pietro De Camilli, Yale University School of Medicine/HHMI
Abby Dernburg, University California, Berkeley/HHMI
Arshad Desai, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
Raymond Deshaies, California Institute of Technology/HHMI
Susan Dutcher, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Scott Emr, Cornell University
Marilyn Farquhar, University of California, San Diego
Carol Greider, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Vladimir Gelfand, Northwestern University School of Medicine
Susan Gerbi, Brown University
Ursula Goodenough, Washington University in St. Louis
Kathleen Green, Northwestern University
John (JK) Haynes, Morehouse College
Rebecca Heald, University of California, Berkeley
Brigid Hogan, Duke Medical Center
Erika Holzbaur, University of Pennsylvania
Rick Horwitz, The Allen Institute for Brain Science
Anna Huttenlocher, University of Wisconsin
Anthony Hyman, Max Planck Institute of Molecular Biology & Genetics
James Jamieson, Yale University School of Medicine
Morris Karnovsky, Harvard Medical School
Judith Kimble, University of Wisconsin, Madison
George Langford, Syracuse University College Arts & Sciences
Harvey Lodish, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Wallace Marshall, University of California, San Francisco
Sandra Masur, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Ira Mellman, Genentech, Inc.
Susan Michaelis, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Tom Misteli, National Cancer Institute, NIH
Keith Mostov, University of California, San Francisco
Andrew Murray, Harvard University
Sandra Murray, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
W. James Nelson, Stanford University
Eva Nogales, University of California, Berkeley/HHMI
Jodi Nunnari, University of California, Davis
Karen Oegema. Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research/UCSD
Erin O’Shea, Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Mary-Lou Pardue, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Thoru Pederson, University of Massachusetts Medical School
Suzanne Pfeffer, Stanford University
Jean-Paul Revel, California Institute of Technology
Joel Rosenbaum, Yale University
David Sabatini, New York University School of Medicine
Edward Salmon, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Jean Sanger, SUNY Upstate Medical University
Jonathan Scholey, University of California, Davis
Martin Schwartz, Yale University School of Medicine
Jean Schwarzbauer, Princeton University
Zu-Hang Sheng, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH
David Spector, Cold Spring Harbor Lab
Jeremy Thorner, University of California, Berkeley
Shirley Tilghman, Princeton University
Valerie Weaver, University of California, San Francisco
Kenneth Yamada, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, NIH
Maria Elena Zavala, California State University
Yixian Zheng, Carnegie Institution
